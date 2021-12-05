LINCOLN — Nicklin Hames was glad to spend a little more time sanitizing her hands following Nebraska’s sweep over Florida State on Saturday night.
Following the 10th-seeded Huskers’ 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 victory, the senior captain led the NU players around the floor giving high fives to fans to participate in tradition for the last home match of the year.
Hames said even though they didn’t get to do it last year, running around the court was a spur-of-the-moment decision and a way to show their appreciation for the fans. With limited fans in the stands during the spring season, the tradition took a one-year hiatus, but the Huskers were glad to close out the home schedule in a normal fashion.
“They support us through everything, through this long season, and they’ve been there,” Hames said about the 7,955 fans at Devaney. “Even though our trainer (Jolene Emricson) probably had a little freakout that we were high-fiving everyone, we all washed our hands with hand sanitizer. But it’s always really cool to be able to connect with them a little bit at the end of the season.”
With the win, the Huskers (23-7) advanced to the regional round for the 10th straight year. They will travel to Austin, Texas, where they will face Illinois, which eliminated the defending champion, No. 7 Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21 on Saturday. NU swept both its matches this season against the Illini, who are coached by former Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas.
Nebraska, which finished with a .262 hitting percentage, featured a balanced attack as junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced NU with 12 kills to go with 15 digs.
Freshman outside Ally Batenhorst played one of her best matches of the year with 11 kills at a .308 clip.
After starting the first portion of the Big Ten season, she was replaced by senior Lexi Sun a month ago. Batenhorst returned to the court last week in NU’s four-set win over Purdue and started both tournament matches this week.
Even though her playing time was sporadic, the Houston product said she kept working. She started the match against FSU strong with six kills on nine errorless swings in the first set. Batenhorst said the biggest difference from earlier in the season is her mental approach.
“Initially whenever I was starting I came in a little bit more tentative,” she said. “I worked through it and I kind of developed a mindset where I wasn’t gonna worry about anything. I’m just gonna go for it with full confidence, and I think it really helped me out.”
In addition, freshman Lindsay Krause recorded eight kills and four blocks. Six of those kills came during the second set.
NU’s middles had another strong showing as Lauren Stivrins tallied 10 kills and four blocks while Kayla Caffey had nine kills and five blocks. They took over the third set with five kills each. All of Stivrins’ kills came during a 9-1 run that allowed the Huskers to pull away.
Coach John Cook said he liked the distribution of attacks, especially the three kills from Hames, who finished with her 20th double-double of the season with 39 assists and 12 digs.
“We have to be balanced,” Cook said. “Nicklin did a really good job of getting everybody involved tonight.”
The one area Florida State (20-1) gave Nebraska issues was its serving. Even though the Seminoles recorded just two aces, it threw off the Huskers’ passing and forced them to play out-of-system more than they would have liked.
Kenzie Knuckles led Nebraska with three aces, including one on the Huskers’ first serve of the match for the second straight night. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez finished with 18 digs and six assists, while Keonilei Akana added 15 digs.
The Seminoles finished hitting .122 as Audrey Koenig led the way with nine kills. A night after Emma Clothier went off against Kansas State with 11 kills at a .611 clip, the junior middle blocker managed just six kills and four errors for a .105 hitting percentage against the Huskers.
Cook said the back row made a difference with its serving and passing the entire match.
“Those guys really embrace it, and we talked before the match that the Legion of Boom would have to really be a difference-maker tonight, and I thought they were great,” he said. “We had 71 digs in three games. They had a hard time killing the ball on us.”