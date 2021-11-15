BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What began with a flight delay and late-night practice carried over to sloppy offensive play and underwhelming effort for Nebraska.
The 11th-ranked Huskers missed their first three serves against Indiana and then dropped the first set. But NU pulled itself out of the funk to earn a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win at Wilkinson Hall on Sunday.
Nebraska’s problems began Saturday. It was scheduled to leave for Bloomington that morning, after a win against Maryland the night before. But mechanical problems pushed back the takeoff, in turn delaying the Huskers' usual serve-and-pass practice into the evening.
NU coach John Cook said that threw off the Huskers’ routine for the Sunday afternoon match.
“They're not to the point yet where they can come out, some things get in the way of their focus and their preparation, and be ready to play,’ Cook said. “But we worked through it and found a way to get a win.”
Indiana, which had only taken one set off the Huskers since 2012, took advantage of the lackluster start. The Hoosiers used a 6-1 run to grab the lead, which they eventually extended to 18-11. NU (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) tried to rally late by winning five of six rallies to close to 24-23 but couldn't overcome the deficit.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik struggled to terminate, as she had five kills and six errors on her first 20 swings. Cook inserted Ally Batenhorst early in the second set, and the 6-foot-4 freshman provided a spark, with four kills on five attacks.
“Madi was really struggling, and Madi struggled last match, so we had to do something,” Cook said. “Ally came in, and she's a creative attacker. She moves it all over the place. So she's really hard to defend. Hopefully, she'll build some confidence from this going into next week.”
Miscues piled up again in the third set for the Huskers. They committed seven hitting errors and three serving errors as Indiana took an 18-11 lead. NU senior outside hitter Lexi Sun powered the rally with three straight kills during a 5-0 run, then recorded back-to-back aces that gave NU a 21-20 lead. Cook also won a challenge that changed a 23-all tie into a set point that the Huskers converted on the next rally.
Nebraska took most of the drama out of the fourth set with nine straight points for a 10-2 advantage. Yet Indiana didn't go quietly, as it fended off five set points before the Huskers finally closed the match out.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez had two of three her aces early in the fourth set. Cook said the serving of Rodriguez, Sun and sophomore Keonilei Akana made the difference.
"We got to start trusting our serves. We are a great serving team," he said. "Those guys really took that to heart, set the tone, and it really turned the match around.
The Huskers finished with a balanced attack, as Batenhorst, Sun and freshman opposite Lindsay Krause each finished with 11 kills. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills at a .391 clip, while Kubik tallied nine kills.
Rodriguez led NU with 22 digs. Kenzie Knuckles chipped in 12 digs, while Akana added 10. Senior setter Nicklin Hames recorded a double-double, with 47 assists and 10 digs.
Kaley Rammelsburg paced the Hoosiers (9-19, 3-13) with 11 kills and a .385 hitting percentage.
Cook said he didn’t know if he would call the win a great effort after the Huskers finished with 27 hitting errors, 10 service errors and a .210 hitting percentage. Indiana also won the blocking battle 11-5.
“We're not very much in sync right now,” he said. “Nicklin has to set better, our hitters got to make better decisions, and we are too high-error.”