Lincoln — Nebraska swept Park University 5-0 to begin the beach volleyball season Friday.
Nebraska’s No. 1 pair of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames won the opening match 21-5, 21-14. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun followed with a 21-13, 21-7 victory, and Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-9, 21-9.
The Huskers’ No. 4 team of Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach won their match in three sets, as did the No. 5 team of Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn.
The Huskers will face Park again Saturday at the Hawks Championship Center.