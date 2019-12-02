Nebraska and Creighton volleyball will be making return trips to the NCAA tournament in 2019.
The Huskers received the No. 5 overall seed and will host Ball State for the first round. The Jays will play Iowa State inthe first round in the Minnesota region.
Nebraska (25-4, 17-3) finished second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin. The Huskers closed out the regular season with a sweep of Ohio State.
Creighton (25-4, 17-1) won the Big East regular season for the sixth straight year with a four-set win over DePaul. However, the Jays fell to eventual champion St. John's in the semifinals of the Big East tournament. The loss ended the Bluejays' five year winning streak.