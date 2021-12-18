Nebraska falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Closing time is winning time for Wisconsin.
This season the Badgers have been clutch when it matters most at the end of the sets. UW won nine sets against the Huskers, and six of those were deuce games decided by two points.
In the national championship match, the Badgers pulled out deuce games in the second and third sets to earn a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory Saturday evening at Nationwide Arena.
The win gives Wisconsin (31-3) its first national championship in program history. The Badgers had been in the final match three times, including in 2019 with largely the same group of players. The Huskers (26-8) finished runner-up for the fifth time in program history.
The Big Ten has won nine of the last 15 titles, with Penn State winning six of those and Nebraska the other two before Saturday night.
Nebraska started quickly as Keonilei Akana recorded an ace that helped stake a 5-1 advantage. However, the Badgers stormed back to take a 7-6 lead. With Lexi Rodriguez as the service line, NU ran off five straight points, including three kills in a row from Madi Kubik. Again, Wisconsin rallied as it won five out of six rallies to get within 19-17, but the Huskers answered with a 3-0 run. The Badgers fought off three set points before Lauren Stivrins finished off the first set with a kill.
The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and took a 5-1 lead again. Nebraska extended its lead to 13-7 before the Badgers responded with four straight points. Wisconsin used a 3-0 run for a 21-20 advantage. The teams traded points before a Badger hitting error gave NU its first set point.
Nebraska finished the set four set points, the first was avoided by a NU service error and then the Badgers dodged No. 2 with a block. Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke recorded kills to stop the Huskers’ final two chances to win the set.
The Badgers recorded two ace serves early for an 8-6 lead. The Huskers got as close as 12-11 after back-to-back errors by Rettke. However, NU would not get a point on its serve for seven rotations until a Julia Orzol error made it 21-19, Badgers. The Huskers used a 3-0 run with kills from Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause to tie the set at 23-all, but Devyn Robinson hit two kills to help the Badgers pull out another close one.
Dueling runs early in the fourth set gave Wisconsin an 11-10 lead, the teams recorded 13 straight side outs. NU ended that with a 5-0 run for a 21-17 advantage. Again, the Badgers fended off four set points before Akana made a diving save that sent Kubik to the right sideline. She sent a bump set to the opposite pin that Batenhorst for the kill.
The Badgers took the drama out of the fifth set by winning the first seven points. Nebraska committed four hitting errors during the run, including on two blocks. The Huskers chipped away and got as close as three points (11-8 and 12-9). The Badgers reached match point, but NU turned three away, including on a successful replay challenge, before Rettke slammed home the final point of the match.
Kubik led Nebraska with 19 kills as all five attackers finished in double figures. Kayla Caffey added 15 kills, while Krause had 12, Batenhorst and Stivrins recorded 11 and 10, respectively.
Nicklin Hames recorded her 24th double-double of the season with 56 assists and 23 digs. Akana paced the Huskers with 24 digs, while Rodriguez added 13.
Final Four most outstanding player Anna Smrek hit .429 with 14 kills to lead the Badgers offense. Rettke had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 blocks. The Badgers had 24 total blocks.
Wisconsin libero Lauren Barnes was everywhere with 31 digs.