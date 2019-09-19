Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... MONONA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... HARRISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... BURT COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... EASTERN PIERCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN CEDAR COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WAYNE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... CUMING COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... WASHINGTON COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... THURSTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... STANTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 330 PM CDT. * AT 935 AM CDT, EMERGENCY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING IN SEVERAL AREAS. SOME AREAS RECEIVED 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN THIS MORNING, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNT GREATER THAN 5 INCHES. THE HEAVY RAIN HAS DIMINISHED BUT PLEASE HEED ANY ROAD CLOSURES ACROSS THE AREA. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO WATER, REGARDLESS OF HOW DEEP IT MAY LOOK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... NORFOLK, FREMONT, BLAIR, WAYNE, WEST POINT, ONAWA, MISSOURI VALLEY, PIERCE, TEKAMAH, STANTON, LOGAN, WAKEFIELD, ARLINGTON, WISNER, PENDER, RANDOLPH, FORT CALHOUN, SCRIBNER, LYONS AND EMERSON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&