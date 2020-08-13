Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook declined to comment on the future of the 2020 season at the request of the athletic department when reached Wednesday afternoon.
Cook said he’s ready to discuss what the future holds for Husker volleyball at an upcoming press conference, though the date has yet to be determined.
After the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone the fall sports season Tuesday, the league said in a statement it would continue to evaluate options for postponed sports, including the possibility of spring competition. The fates of winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.
Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star on Tuesday that league volleyball coaches submitted a plan to the Big Ten administration for spring volleyball.
Matches would start in February under the coaches’ proposal and would mimic the 14-week regular-season schedule.