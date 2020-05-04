Nebraska is adding more firepower to its middle blocker position: Kayla Caffey, a graduate transfer from Missouri, committed to the Huskers on Friday.

The 6-foot Caffey will have two seasons of eligibility with Nebraska. At Missouri, she redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and was awarded a medical redshirt in 2018 after a leg injury.

Caffey made the SEC all-freshman team in 2017, when she was fifth in the conference with 130 blocks. She had another strong season last fall, when she finished second in the SEC with a .417 hitting percentage.

The Huskers defeated Missouri in the second round of the NCAA tournament in December, but Caffey didn’t play in that match. The Tigers finished the season 22-8.

Caffey is from Chicago, where she was the 71st-ranked player in the 2016 class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

Caffey will compete for a middle blocker starting spot with returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach and Kalynn Meyer, an incoming freshman all-stater from Superior.

NU also returns All-American Lauren Stivrins at a middle blocker position.

Tags

In other news

Stutheit transfers to UNK

Former Nebraska volleyball player Fallon Stutheit announced Thursday on Twitter that she will transfer to UNK.

Big Ten cancels all athletic competitions through end of academic year

LINCOLN — Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning was five minutes from one of the hardest team meetings of his career when he answered his phone. He was asked to offer the emotions running through him as he learned one of the best teams in NU history wouldn’t have a chance to prove it at the …