Nebraska is adding more firepower to its middle blocker position: Kayla Caffey, a graduate transfer from Missouri, committed to the Huskers on Friday.
The 6-foot Caffey will have two seasons of eligibility with Nebraska. At Missouri, she redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and was awarded a medical redshirt in 2018 after a leg injury.
Caffey made the SEC all-freshman team in 2017, when she was fifth in the conference with 130 blocks. She had another strong season last fall, when she finished second in the SEC with a .417 hitting percentage.
The Huskers defeated Missouri in the second round of the NCAA tournament in December, but Caffey didn’t play in that match. The Tigers finished the season 22-8.
Caffey is from Chicago, where she was the 71st-ranked player in the 2016 class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.
Caffey will compete for a middle blocker starting spot with returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach and Kalynn Meyer, an incoming freshman all-stater from Superior.
NU also returns All-American Lauren Stivrins at a middle blocker position.