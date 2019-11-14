LINCOLN — Even with no seniors on its roster, NU added three members to its ranks Wednesday.
Kalynn Meyer from Superior is the lone scholarship signee, while Waverly’s Annika Evans and Abby Johnson from Aviston, Illinois, will join the program as walk-ons. Meyer is the first native Nebraskan to earn a scholarship with the Huskers since Waverly's Olivia Boender joined the program in 2014.
"We are adding three outstanding young women that will undoubtedly have a very positive impact on the Nebraska volleyball program,” coach John Cook said. “Kalynn, Anni and Abby exemplify what it means to be a Husker, and we believe they will represent Nebraska with pride."
Meyer, who committed to Nebraska in October 2017, is the fifth-ranked middle blocker and No. 21 overall 2020 prospect, according to PrepVolleyball.com. The World-Herald girls athlete of the year in 2018 and 2019 was also selected as a first-team Under Armour All-American, the first Nebraskan to earn that honor since Kadie and Amber Rolfzen in 2012.
The 6-foot-3 middle blocker also excelled in other sports. She helped Superior to state championships in volleyball in 2017 and basketball in 2018 and has five Class C gold medals in the discus and shot put.
Meyer’s mother, Peggy, played volleyball at Nebraska for Terry Pettit while her father, Andy, owns the state prep discus record and competed in track for the Huskers.
"Kalynn is one of the best middles in the country and we are thrilled she chose to stay in Nebraska,” Cook said. “Kalynn is dominant at the net and has a chance to contribute on the court right away."
Meyer and Evans played together on VCNebraska club team. They also both had older siblings compete at Nebraska. Meyer’s sister threw for the track team while Evans’ two brothers played on the football team.
Evans was a four-year starter for Waverly and led the Vikings to the Class B semifinal in 2018 and 2019. The 5-9 setter finished her senior averaging 10.6 assists and 3.1 digs per set.
Evans was previously committed to Colorado State, where she wouldn’t start out on scholarship, but had the chance to earn one for her final two years. She switched to the Huskers this summer after being offered a spot to walk-on after her performance at a summer camp.
“She took a big risk choosing to be a Husker, and we are proud to add yet another Nebraskan to our roster,” Cook said. “She is a great all-around volleyball player with an outstanding court presence and phenomenal work ethic.”
Johnson was a late addition to the class, earning the invitation to walk-on after attending two camps this summer. She was named outstanding player at the first camp to earn an invite to the Dream Team camp, where she was named the top attacker. She later committed in early August.
As a senior, the 6-4 middle blocker/opposite hitter led Breese Central High to a 27-11 record and Illinois 2A sectional semifinal.
"Abby worked extremely hard to become a Husker,” Cook said. “After attending two camps this summer, her talent could not be denied. We knew we had to get her to Nebraska.”