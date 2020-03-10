LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball is headed back to Grand Island.
After teasing their announcement with a buried treasure theme, the Huskers unveiled on Monday that they will play their annual spring volleyball match against Northern Colorado at the Heartland Events Center on April 25 at 6 p.m.
This will be NU’s third spring match in Grand Island after playing there in 2011 and 2015. The 2015 match sold out the Heartland Events Center with a crowd of 6,006 against Kansas State. The Huskers played Wichita State in 2011 and drew a crowd of 5,522.
In the past decade, the Huskers have played matches in McCook (2019), Kearney (2017), Ogallala (2016), Wayne (2014) and Norfolk (2012).
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday through Ticketmaster and the Heartland Events Center box office. Purchases are limited to eight tickets per person.
Nebraska returns every starter from last year’s team, which reached the Elite Eight for the eighth straight year, including All-America seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.
The Bears went 26-8 last season and won the Big Sky Conference. UNC lost to Hawaii in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Northern Colorado features four Nebraskans on its roster: Kennedy Schaecher of Omaha, Michaela Boon of Cortland, Lauren Hinrichs of Doniphan and Jayden McCartney of Chadron.
Stivrins named Sullivan Award semifinalist
Stivrins, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, was named one of 30 semifinalists for the AAU Sullivan Award, which recognizes the most outstanding amateur athlete in any sport.
Former Huskers Mikaela Foecke, Annika Albrecht and Kelly Hunter were all finalists for the award, with Foecke being recognized twice.
The award is voted upon by the public until Friday, with the finalists named the following week. It will be presented on April 21 at the New York Athletic Club.
Stivrins is a two-time All-American and was part of Nebraska’s 2017 national championship team. She was also recognized as part of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.
Huskers blank Ottawa
Nebraska kept its home record in beach volleyball perfect as it swept Ottawa (Kan.) 5-0 Monday at the Hawks Championship Center.
The No. 1 team of Stivrins and Nicklin Hames dropped the second set, but only allowed 10 points in the first and third sets for the win. Sun and Jazz Sweet won the No. 2 match 21-15, 21-14.
Sophomores Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik won in straight sets at No. 3, as did the No. 4 team of Callie Schwarzenbach and Hayley Densberger.
In the No. 5 match, Riley Zuhn and Emma Gabel dropped the first set but outlasted their opponents in the second set 22-20 before eking out the third set 15-13.
Next up for the Huskers is another match against Wayne State on March 17. NU topped the Wildcats 4-1 on Thursday.