Hoiberg, Sun among Huskers calling for fans to wear a mask

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, volleyball player Lexi Sun and Husker football offensive coordinator Matt Lubick were among NU coaches and players telling fans to wear a mask in a video released by Nebraska's athletic department.
Hoiberg, Lubick, Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams, Husker running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held and softball coach Rhonda Revelle were the coaches involved in the video. Volleyball player Lexi Sun, soccer player Olivia Brown, wrestler Kevon Davenport and men's gymnast Khalil Jackson were the student-athletes.
Each wore black Adidas masks in the video.
"Wear a mask and practice social distancing," Hoiberg said in the video. "It's that simple."