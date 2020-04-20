John Cook called the latest addition to his roster a “big-time get” for Nebraska volleyball.
Hawaiian defensive specialist Keonilei Akana officially signed her letter of intent with the Huskers on Thursday after committing earlier this month. She joins three others — middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Annika Evans and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson — as part of the incoming 2020 class.
Cook said in a press release announcing Akana’s signing that she’ll be expected to immediately compete for playing time. He called her “one of the best ball control players in the country in this class.”
As a senior at Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Honolulu, Akana was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser player of the year, first-team All-Hawaii and the All-Hawaii girls player of the year. She had 378 kills and 403 digs while leading her team to a second state championship.
Akana will be the second Hawaiian to ever play for Nebraska, following three-time All-American Fiona Nepo (1995-98), who is Nebraska’s all-time leader in assists.
“I’ve always had an affection for Hawaii and the culture there,” Cook said. “I’m excited for Keonilei to bring some Hawaiian flavor to our volleyball program.”