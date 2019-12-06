LINCOLN — In late October, Ball State had just lost three straight matches to fall to 11-11 and was facing a crossroads in its season.
Ball State coach Kelli Miller Phillips thought about reducing lineup changes and settling on a smaller rotation, but she stayed the course to let everything shake out for a roster that features eight freshmen and four seniors.
Eventually, the tide turned. In their next match, the Cardinals went the distance against Toledo, winning the fifth set 23-21, and then they survived another five-set match against Buffalo.
Ball State finished the season with nine straight wins, including three in the Mid-American Conference tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011. On Friday, the Cardinals will take on Nebraska at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
“For me, it was key that we were remaining patient,” Phillips said. “We knew it was going to take some time to figure out who was going to fit where and what those chemistry pieces were going to look like.”
The Cardinals (20-11) have started 14 players this season. While minor injuries have played a factor in the inconsistent lineups, each of those 14 players has played in at least 54 of Ball State’s 121 sets. Only two players, senior libero Kate Avila and freshman outside hitter Natalie Risi, played in every set.
Phillips kept tinkering with positions and systems throughout the season. Ball State ran a modified 5-1 system early before switching to a two-setter offense. She flipped sides for outside hitters and moved middle blockers to the outside.
It all clicked during the winning streak. Ball State averaged 14.79 kills per set and limited opponents to hitting just .198. Risi, the MAC freshman of the year, leads the attack with 2.93 kills per set, while four other Cardinals average more than two kills per set.
“Our culture and personality as a staff is really, ‘What’s going to work next?’ ” said Phillips, who is in her fourth season as Ball State’s coach. “If something can make us a little bit better, I’m totally open to that.”
Phillips said a key to the team’s success while dealing with the uncertainty was the flexibility and understanding provided by the senior leadership.
Avila said the team eventually became more comfortable, developed its identity and became closer off the court, as well. In addition, they began to focus on what they could control, eliminated distractions and stopped worrying about what their opponents were doing.
“Toward the tournament, it officially completely and totally clicked,” Avila said. “That’s when we knew. We knew that we were going to be us. If we executed and were completely ourselves, good things were going to happen.”
Now that the Cardinals have qualified for the tournament, Phillips said she is impressed with how far they have progressed in the past month. After those three straight losses, their goal wasn’t to make the tournament, but rather focus on the process of improving every day.
“We were not focused on this time of the year,” said Phillips while standing on the Devaney Center floor. “We were just working at getting better the next day, and that made a difference.”
The Yorktown Club
Avila will be the third Yorktown (Ind.) High School graduate to play libero in Devaney during the past week.
On Saturday, Nebraska freshman Kenzie Knuckles faced off against a former classmate in Ohio State’s Kylie Murr.
They aren’t alone as there are six products of Yorktown (population 9,405) currently playing libero in Division I.