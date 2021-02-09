Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 21 Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) vs. Nebraska (4-10, 0-7)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. Wisconsin has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Cornhuskers. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 29, 2018, a 74-63 win.

.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 38.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 82.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Wisconsin defense has held opponents to just 63.1 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 74.1 points through 14 games (ranked 241st, nationally).

Carr, Minnesota pull away from Nebraska 79-61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the last five minutes, Jamal Mashburn Jr. added a career-high 11 points and Minnesota defeated Nebraska 79-61 on Monday night.

Huskers keep it close but can't overcome Michigan State

LINCOLN — Arena staff frequently brought out mops and towels to wipe up the sweat. Tom Izzo’s curses bounced around an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena. And every so often, the few on hand for Nebraska basketball’s 84-77 loss to Michigan State would hear a Spartan player yell “slap the floor!”

Huskers overwhelmed by Michigan's firepower in second half

LINCOLN — It might be 60 feet, the distance between Nebraska basketball’s bench area — where defensive coordinator Doc Sadler sported a Christmas green shirt with a red script “Huskers” on it — and the spot where NU played defense against No. 19 Michigan to start the second half.