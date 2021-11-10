LINCOLN — The final possession looked a lot like the rest.
With 6.1 seconds remaining, only one player — Alonzo Verge — touched the ball. Verge drove from one basket to the other, attacked a crowded paint and shot a reverse layup over his head and off the rim.
Nebraska lost 75-74 to Western Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Leathernecks switched every screen hoping Nebraska would revert to hero ball, and the Huskers obliged.
“That’s just not us,” Hoiberg said. “We got really stagnant, obviously, and just tried to drive through piles and throw up wild shots.”
Nebraska almost defended well enough to overcome a stagnant offense. Trailing 69-67 with 3:48 to play, the Huskers held Western Illinois scoreless for the next 3:28. Verge gave Nebraska the lead with a right-handed layup from the left side at the 2:50 mark. And after Derrick Walker took a charge at the other end, Trey McGowens dunked over Western forward George Dixon.
But C.J. Wilcher missed a free throw. So did Verge after Trenton Massner drained a 3 over Verge to bring Western within 73-72. And as Massner, who led Western with 21 points, watched from the bench, K.J. Lee ran a pick-and-pop for Luka Barisic, who drained the 3-pointer that silenced the home crowd for good.
“Communication,” Walker said, diagnosing the flaw in his and Verge’s defense on the go-ahead 3. “First time being in a situation like that. It’s scouting; it’s knowing your personnel; it’s knowing what time it is in a situation like that.”
The Huskers found themselves in that situation thanks in part to another poor rebounding performance. The Leathernecks outrebounded Nebraska 57-37 on Tuesday, which included 23 offensive rebounds, which turned into 22 second-chance points.
Hoiberg said the Huskers were “manhandled” on the glass. Walker challenged his teammates to fight harder for misses.
“We gotta toughen up at some point,” Walker said. “We’ve got to say we're tired of letting people come in and get our board. We’ve just got to toughen up as a team.”
Hoiberg agrees. Watching Western Illinois bully his Huskers inside reaffirmed the worry he held after watching Colorado grab 23 offensive rebounds on Halloween. And the manner in which they responded confirmed the worry that didn’t surface in either tune-up.
The Huskers cruised to double-digit victories against both Peru State and Colorado. But in doing so, their resolve went untested. So when adversity “hit us square in the face” against Western, Hoiberg said, the Huskers weren’t prepared.
They recoiled at the Leathernecks’ physicality on the boards and practiced their worst habits on offense. Nebraska tallied one assist at halftime and finished with six as a team. Verge, who finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds, had five of them. And he and Bryce McGowens, who finished with 25 points, hoisted 38 of Nebraska’s 59 field goal attempts.
No strategic wrinkle could help the Huskers pass better, Walker said. Moving the ball is a decision. But when Nebraska met resistance against the Leathernecks, it decided to abandon its identity.
“My biggest concern was what happened when adversity hit us, and obviously we didn't handle it well,” Hoiberg said. “When the ball wasn't going in the hoop early, I felt we tried to do it individually and go one-on-one, and that's disappointing.”
That problem persisted until the buzzer. Hoiberg thought Verge had three teammates open on his final drive, but the Husker guard decided to repeat the mistakes Nebraska committed all night.
That can’t be the case when Sam Houston State comes to Lincoln on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I think we'll grow from it,” Hoiberg said. "I hope we grow from it. I still like this team a lot, and I think we have good days ahead. But you know, we got to learn from this one and not have a duplicate performance.”