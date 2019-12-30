LINCOLN — Yvan Ouedraogo came to Nebraska with his frame more developed than his game.
He’ll need every ounce of muscle in that 6-foot-9, 260-pound body to hold up through a Big Ten season that resumes Friday night with a home game against Rutgers.
His game remains a work in progress, but coach Fred Hoiberg liked what he saw Sunday from the freshman from France, who registered his first double-double at NU with 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Huskers dispatched Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-52 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Sometimes we forget Yvan’s still a 17-year-old kid,” Hoiberg said. “You look at him out there, he’s got a big, strong body. He’s a big, physical kid. But in reality, he probably should be in high school this year.”
Ouedraogo missed two short, makeable shots early in the game, but he grabbed six rebounds in the first half as the Huskers built a 34-21 lead.
“I was just thinking, ‘Don’t think about your missed shots,’” Ouedraogo said. “‘Just keep going hard, bringing some energy.’”
He finished with six offensive boards as the Huskers forged a 24-13 advantage in second-chance points. The 40-percent foul shooter also sank 5 of 7 free throws.
“For Yvan to go out there and get that double-double was huge,” Hoiberg said. “I thought he finished better as the game went on. And his free throws looked good, I thought. I really liked his free-throw stroke.”
Strokes weren’t producing scores for many Huskers aside from senior wing Haanif Cheatham, who scored 17 points and hit 8 of 9 free throws. The Huskers finished 23 for 66 from the floor (34.8 percent). Junior guard Dachon Burke was 1 for 13.
The Huskers were 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half, but they took control by dialing in on defense. They shut out Corpus Christi guard Myles Smith, who had scored in double figures in every previous game this season. Overall, the Islanders (4-9) were 20 for 63 from the floor (31.7%).
“I thought early we had some great looks,” Hoiberg said. “We missed a couple of easy layups. Missed some wide-open 3s.
“But we stayed in it, stayed together and kept guarding.”
Burke, even with his shooting struggles, contributed six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Junior wing Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in four steals and sophomore point guard Cam Mack added three to go with 10 points and five assists. The Huskers forced 21 turnovers.
“You have to try to manufacture some points when the ball’s not going in the hoop,” Hoiberg said.
Cheatham said the Huskers were still smarting from losing at home to North Dakota on Dec. 21, six days after beating Purdue.
“That last game was kind of devastating,” Cheatham said. “It was something that probably was on our minds for the whole four-day break.
“We came in these last two practices and locked in — and just showed what we can do.”
Next up for the Huskers (6-7)are 18 straight Big Ten games. Hoiberg said Friday night’s opponent, Rutgers (9-3), is “maybe the most physical team in the league.”
But the Huskers held their own against two other big, physical teams in splitting their opening conference games against Indiana and Purdue. Cheatham said they’re eager for the challenge.
“From Day 1, I think everybody knew it wasn’t going to be all rainbows,” he said. “But the grind of the season is what makes it perfect — because at the end of it, you get to look back and see how far you came as a team. I think we’re on the right path right now.”