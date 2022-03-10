INDIANAPOLIS — They left the court with heads drooped, low gazes, broken spirits.
The Huskers thought they’d found the fix, thought they could come to Indianapolis and make a run, thought they could win the Big Ten tournament. But with 15 minutes to keep that lofty goal — and the season — alive, Nebraska fell back on its worst habits: Hurried offense, distracted defense, weak boxouts.
The result?
NU’s season ended with Wednesday's 71-69 loss to Northwestern in the first round of the conference tournament. Sprinting up court with a chance to tie, Trey McGowens drove at two defenders and attempted a wild shot off the backboard, just like Alonzo Verge had on the previous possession. The sight reminded fans of the Huskers they’d booed from December to February. So did NU’s explanation for the loss.
“We had a horrible lull there in the second half where we allowed Northwestern to get comfortable,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought our defensive energy was the best it’s been maybe all year in that first half when we built that lead. Then they came out and threw the first punch in the second half and got the momentum going.”
Leading 50-35 with 15:28 to play, the Huskers surrendered 14 straight points over the next three minutes. Northwestern deployed a 2-3 zone defense to clog NU’s driving lanes, and it worked.
The Huskers didn’t score in the paint during the first 8:41 of the second half. They couldn’t make Northwestern pay from the perimeter (3 of 15 from 3-point range), either.
Overall, the Huskers made four field goals during the final 15:28.
“We got pretty stagnant,” Verge said. “Just holding the ball for like two seconds longer (than we needed to). It played a part with me not calling plays and getting into offense quick enough. When they got into zone, we should’ve gotten into the offense faster.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats made nine of their first 10 shots out of half time and shot 53.3% during the second half. They grabbed seven of their 11 offensive rebounds and made seven of their 10 3s after halftime, too.
Boo Buie, the permanent splinter in Nebraska’s thumb, led Northwestern with 16 points and three assists. He also gave Northwestern its first second-half lead by draining a 3 from the right wing with 6:24 to play.
Pete Nance, who scored or assisted on eight of Northwestern’s 16 second-half field goals, added 14 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Chase Audige added nine points, including the go-ahead free throw with 18.9 seconds to play.
“(We made) a lot of mistakes that we really didn’t have in the first half,” forward Derrick Walker said. “They hit a lot of shots, but (they) came off our mental mistakes.”
The mistakes couldn’t have come at a worse time, either.
Walker and the Huskers entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse with high hopes and energetic smiles. Players chattered and cheered during warmups. They jumped in unison as Bryce McGowens slammed an alley-oop right before tipoff.
They believed.
Why wouldn’t they?
NU came to Indianapolis playing as well as anyone in the conference. It couldn’t miss for a week. It couldn’t lose. And it was rolling again early against Northwestern.
The scoreboard read 39-25 after a first half that shared no DNA with either of NU’s first two matchups with Northwestern. It held the Wildcats to 4 of 19 from 3-point range before halftime after they’d made 13 in both regular-season games (the Wildcats finished with 10 Wednesday). NU also forced 10 first-half turnovers, putting Northwestern over its average (9.6).
And those mistakes, coupled with the Wildcats' 3-point misses, fueled a Husker attack that repeatedly targeted the rim early.
Nebraska scored 28 of its 39 first-half points in the paint. Walker led the charge with 11 points in the first 20 minutes. He finished with 16 on 4 of 5 shooting before fouling out with 18.9 seconds to play.
Verge added nine of his 21 points, five of his nine assists and five of his seven rebounds.
Then Wildcat coach Chris Collins deployed a 2-3 zone that snapped Nebraska out of its competent trance. The Huskers stopped moving and passing. They resumed losing shooters, missing boxouts and losing.
Next up? Decisions.
Athletic Director Trev Alberts wants Hoiberg to make “changes.” Hoiberg won’t say what those are yet.
Hoiberg also said NU will bring “a lot” of players back from this team, but he won’t say which ones yet.
Kobe Webster and Verge are gone for certain. Trevor Lakes could be too, pending a medical redshirt. Walker, the McGowens brothers and Lat Mayen have decisions to make.
Those decisions will come later, after NU recovers from the 15 minutes that spoiled its late-season surge.
Was it real? Could this year have been different? Are three games enough to call a season “progress?”
Walker couldn’t answer such big-picture questions at the postgame podium. He was still processing the end of Nebraska’s thrill ride 10 days after it began.
“I haven't even gotten to think about that,” Walker said when asked to assess NU’s season. “I was planning on being here longer than tonight, so I don't know how to answer that question.”
Notes
» After missing Sunday’s win against Wisconsin with a wrist injury, Bryce McGowens scored six points on 2 of 10 shooting Wednesday, tying his worst scoring output and setting a low for field goal percentage.
How much of a role did McGowens’ injured wrist play?
Trey McGowens said he didn’t know. Hoiberg said he had no second thoughts about playing Bryce, who was not made available to the media, for 32 minutes.
Bryce changed his wrist tape multiple times Wednesday. He warmed up with and without a taped wrist. Then he re-taped it by game time and took the tape off again before the game ended.
Maybe that’s nothing.
Hoiberg said timing was McGowens’ problem against the Wildcats. But before Wednesday, McGowens hadn’t scored in single digits since Jan. 14 at Purdue. He scored fewer than 10 points five times all season.
The last one coincided with his wrist injury.
“I appreciate Bryce going out with an injured wrist and giving it a go tonight,” Hoiberg said. “I'm proud of him for going out there and giving it a go without getting a lot of reps in practice this last week.”
» Walker set the Huskers’ single-season record for field goal percentage at 68.6%. The previous best, Larry Cox’s 67.2%, was set in 1976.
Fittingly, Walker clinched the record during a game where he finished 4 of 5 from the field. Hoiberg urged the Huskers to give Walker more touches all year, and he changed the offense to make Walker more of a focal point.
Still, Walker finished fifth on the team in usage rate (17.1%). He took 10 or more shots in four of 32 games, and he never took more than 11 even though, as Hoiberg often said, “good things happen when Derrick touches the ball.”
» Verge didn’t win many games at Nebraska. Neither did Webster. Nor did Mayen or Walker, if Wednesday’s loss was their final game as Huskers.
But one day, “when we take this program to where it’s never been,” Hoiberg said, he will look back and appreciate their role in Nebraska’s ascension.
“They really helped our young guys understand what it's all about,” Hoiberg said.
They taught NU’s underclassmen how to play the right way, the coach said. And when their shift ended Wednesday, they took center stage in the locker room.
Hoiberg said Verge talked to his teammates after the game about how quickly time passes and how important it is to leave without regrets. He thinks he did that, and he hopes his spirit will outlive his short tenure at Nebraska.
Verge says he urged redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson to join the competition between Verge and Webster at practice each day. He thinks he demonstrated the importance of “that extra grind” — Hoiberg said Verge was the first player in Nebraska's gym Tuesday. And he thinks he showed them how to use their voice.
On Wednesday, like every day, Verge’s sharp, shrill signal calls stood out amid all the noise in the arena.
“I've passed down just intensity to those guys and just how important it is to be vocal,” Verge said. “I think I'll pass that down to them.”