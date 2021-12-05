BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For nine games now, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has promised Husker fans, players and media members that his team would, eventually, break free from its season-long shooting slump.
Nebraska has found its touch twice — once against Creighton on Nov. 16, once against South Dakota 11 days later — but it’s never stuck. And during Saturday’s 68-55 loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall, the Huskers’ cold streak sunk an otherwise well-executed game plan.
NU held the Hoosiers to a season-low 40.4% from the field (and tied IU’s season low with 68 points). It allowed just eight offensive rebounds. And it committed 14 turnovers, which Hoiberg said “isn’t terrible” considering the road atmosphere and Indiana’s aggressive defense.
None of it mattered because Nebraska shot 5 of 22 from 3-point range, the sixth time this year the Huskers have made less than 30% of their 3s.
“We missed some great looks,” Hoiberg said. “Part of that could have been legs from the other night. (We) just gotta keep grinding.”
The Huskers trailed by as many as 15 during the second half but cut Indiana’s lead to seven on two occasions. With 12 minutes to play, C.J. Wilcher stole Indiana guard Rob Phinisee’s pass and found Alonzo Verge for a layup that brought Nebraska within 43-36. Six minutes later, Wilcher snapped the Huskers’ consecutive missed 3-pointers streak at 14 to make it 53-46.
Both times, the Huskers failed to capitalize on their fleeting momentum.
Trayce Jackson-Davis halted Nebraska’s final push with a jump hook and two free throws that helped the Hoosiers regain a double-digit lead they maintained for the final 5:11. Nebraska held Jackson-Davis to 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting (45.4%) thanks to hard double teams and off-ball help on post entries. He hadn’t shot below 50% this season before Saturday.
“Just being in the right position,” Kobe Webster said of NU’s success guarding Jackson-Davis. “Knowing where you're gonna rotate and knowing the (scouting report) — know who's a shooter, who's more of a driver or a slasher and know who you can help off.”
That did not include Indiana guard Parker Stewart, who made two 3-pointers during the 8-0 run IU used to answer Verge’s fast-break layup. Stewart, who finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, transferred to IU from UT-Martin to help IU improve its perimeter shooting. Freshman Tamar Bates, who finished with 13 points and three 3-pointers, came to Bloomington for the same reason. Hoosier coach Mike Woodson added them, along with Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, for moments like Saturday, when opponents swarmed Jackson-Davis at every turn.
As the Huskers learned Saturday, it worked. Indiana made 8 of 22 3-pointers (36.4%) to prop up an otherwise floundering offense.
“It’s a pick-your-poison-type defense,” Hoiberg said. “Are you gonna allow like what Marshall did and Jackson-Davis goes for 43? In another game, he gets double-teamed and they kick it out, their shooters knock (shots) down and they score 110. It’s a very difficult thing to defend because of their post presence and ability to space the floor with their shooters.”
Hoiberg envisioned a similar effect with additions like Wilcher, Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach. Verge and the McGowens brothers would beat their man and draw help from the perimeter. Then the ball-handler would find the shooter, who would make the defender think twice about helping again.
That plan doesn’t work if the shots don’t fall, though. And while Tominaga and Wilcher, much like their teammates, have shot well in spurts, the Huskers need consistency. And through nine games, the only constant among Nebraska’s shooters are misses.
The Huskers entered Saturday’s game shooting 27.6% from 3, which ranked third-worst among Power Six teams. That number will decrease after Saturday’s loss.
Hoiberg reminds fans to keep the faith, though. Nebraska played Indiana tough without a functional offense. The Huskers trailed by four at halftime despite shooting 30% in the first half. It’s important that they learn to win ugly, too.
But Hoiberg builds programs that play pretty, and the Huskers didn’t against the Hoosiers. They scored a season-low 55 and shot under 30% from 3 for the sixth time in nine games. That’s a hard trend to trade on in the Big Ten.
“There's gonna be (days) like (today)," Hoiberg said. “Hopefully not too many of them. When the ball goes through the hoop, it's a lot more fun out there.”
Breaking the slump
Hoiberg knows how his team feels. He’s been in their place, an expert shooter without expert results. And he approaches the fix to their jump shot with great care.
“You got to be careful with how much you talk (about the slump),” Hoiberg said.
Instead of talking, he trusts the work. Hoiberg said having players who care about bucking a negative trend is an important part of bucking it.
But the best cure, in his estimation, is the cure itself. Tominaga couldn’t make anything until he made five 3-pointers against South Dakota. Then he made five more against NC State and earned a starting role.
Hoiberg compared shooting to dominoes. If you miss one, you might miss four. The same goes with makes, and Hoiberg thinks shooting confidence (or lack thereof) is contagious.
On Saturday, every Husker, outside of Verge, who made 1 of 2 3s, shot poorly. But if one player starts shooting consistently, Hoiberg believes others will follow.
“You need to have games like (Keisei’s) where you see it go through,” Hoiberg said. “Sometimes it’s a domino effect. As soon as you see (the shot) go in, you get into that rhythm, and it falls on to the next guy and the next guy.”
Defense finds legs
Nebraska played its best defense of the season. It held Indiana to eight offensive rebounds. And it contained Jackson-Davis.
All three days after a quadruple-overtime loss.
Maybe the Huskers felt Wednesday’s loss in their shooting legs, but it never stopped them from executing their game plan.
“I thought our guys executed well,” Hoiberg said. “We weren’t able to do a lot of live reps with trying to keep our legs for this early one. ... Six second-chance points is phenomenal for us. If we can continue with those trends, we’re gonna be fine.”