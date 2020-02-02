LINCOLN — Two hours before tip inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, event staff sit in Section 119 in green shirts and gossip.
They drink coffee while student managers shoot 3-pointers. Radio row unpacks backpacks and plugs in microphones. Papers are placed in the student section to rip and throw in the air at Nebraska’s first bucket. And this season, the soundtrack to this preparation has become dark.
It started when BTN analyst Shon Morris requested Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” a month ago. Since then, as Nebraska’s dropped game after game, the playlist’s turned into a reflection of a building anger. Classic rock shifted to hard rock, then to metal, then to screamo, with heavy guitars and raspy, loud lyrics pulsing in the arena. The apathetic grunge anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” played Saturday before tip and became a precursor to Nebraska’s 76-64 loss to Penn State, the Huskers’ seventh in a row, their least competitive, their most embarrassing.
Nebraska was within five at halftime, then missed its first six shots of the second half and turned the ball over five times, and Penn State obliged NU’s invitation to step on its throat in front of 15,000 fans.
“Makes me sick,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
All season — on track to be one of the worst in school history — Hoiberg’s been able to lean on the crutch that his team was at least competing. At least caring, at least showing some fight. They’ve fallen behind by 14 points or more in seven straight games, but in half of those, it was within single digits again by the final five minutes.
Fight took the night off in the Husker locker room.
Penn State exited halftime eager to prove it’s no longer a bottom dweller, making four of its first five shots. Mike Watkins hit a floater in the paint for a 53-37 lead, and by then, Nebraska’s heads hung and history’s quill dipped in the ink and wrote in Penn State as the victor, despite 13 minutes left on the clock.
“It’s beyond me that we can come out with the same group of guys, same team, and give energy like we have been,” Hoiberg said. “Inexcusable.”
Nebraska missed 12 layups Saturday, shot 8 of 19 from the foul line and was one turnover over having a one-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. Cam Mack, averaging 18 points in his past four games, was held scoreless. For the third time this season, the sophomore guard was benched to start the game after he was three minutes late to a film session this week. Charlie Easley started in his place and scored one point. Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 15.
Four Nittany Lions notched double digits, with Myles Dread’s four 3-pointers leading the way as he scored 14 points. Watkins collected 17 rebounds with 11 points in Penn State’s first-ever win in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“This was a scary game to me,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said. “We were fortunate that we were shooting the ball well.”
Penn State exits Lincoln winner of four straight, two of those on the road, and in its wreckage leaves a 7-15 Nebraska team at wit’s end. Hoiberg’s ready to start from scratch, every starting spot vacant. Whoever wants to compete will see the floor, he said.
Nebraska has seven days before a road trip to Iowa to reconfigure the lineup and salvage some pride for the final nine games of the regular season. They’re projected to lose all but one.
“It’s going to be a hard, competitive week of practice,” Hoiberg said. “It’s not going to happen again, where I see the guys out there and hanging their heads and not playing with the type of energy we need to.”
Rarely will Hoiberg show emotion during games. He roams the sideline with hands on his hips, or crossed, raising his voice occasionally but never fully showing his emotional cards.
As Penn State racked up the lead, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker leaned back in chairs and sipped Gatorade in street clothes at the end of the bench. Dalano Banton pretended to dribble a ball between his legs. Mack held a towel over his face as Watkins rebounded his own miss, then dunked so hard the net tore.
Hoiberg wrinkled up a piece of paper and flung it behind the bench.
“I’m battling frustration with the guys,” Hoiberg said. “There’s no question about that.”