INDIANAPOLIS — Through 16 minutes, Nebraska did everything an underdog should.
It punched first. It punched hard. It smiled and winked at Goliath while it slung rocks, a confidence found from nothing oozing everywhere, spilling onto the hardwood.
But the problem was, 16 minutes isn’t enough to upset a traditional powerhouse with just seven scholarship basketball players and two football walk-ons in uniform. The other 24 minutes showed the gaping flaws that have downed the Huskers all year. After NU took a six-point lead in those first 16 minutes, Indiana took over and ran away with it, winning 89-64, ending Nebraska’s worst season in decades.
Fred Hoiberg’s first season at the helm ends at 7-25. It is the third-worst winning percentage in school history, the fewest wins in more than 50 years.
Kevin Cross scored a career-high 23 points with four 3-pointers. Haanif Cheatham finished with 17 and five rebounds. The Huskers shot just 32% in their final game, were blocked 10 times and were outscored in the paint 34-16.
In front of thousands of Indiana fans — the final game played in front of Big Ten fans for the year because of the coronavirus — the Hoosiers shot 53% from the floor. They made six 3-pointers and got 25 points from the bench. Justin Smith scored a team-high 12.
Nebraska went down 21 in the second half and cut the deficit to nine, but couldn’t break through for its 17th straight loss.
Cheatham hit a one-dribble jumper in front of the IU bench to tie the game at 16, then gave Trayce Jackson-Davis a smile and a wink on the bench, which set the tone for those first 16 minutes.
The Hoosiers then made three straight shots for a 12-2 run that put IU up 23-16.
A Jervay Green corner 3 stopped the bleeding. Four made free throws and a Cross layin tied it back up at 25 with 7:30 left, and a Husker blitz was on. Cheatham stole a pass and scored for a one-point lead, then Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored in traffic. It’d end up a 17-3 run.
Out of the under-four timeout, the dam finally broke. Hoiberg sensed it, when Indiana scored seven points in less than 90 seconds and he called a timeout, now down 34-33.
But out of that timeout, Nebraska missed its final nine shots of the half. Indiana muscled inside, and the IU-heavy Bankers Life Arena crowd sensed the moment, feeling comfortable enough to rise and scream for the first time all night.
Armaan Franklin made a wing 3-pointer, then Devonte Green stood and posed on the wing after his swish. A put-back lay-in made it a 16-1 run and gave the Hoosiers a 43-34 lead at the break, their largest of the game.
Indiana doubled up Nebraska’s paint scores — 24-12 — made seven of its last eight shots and tied the Big Ten tournament record with 10 first-half blocks. The Hoosiers shot 56% in that first half.
Indiana came out with an 11-4 run against a Nebraska team out of gas. The edge, the attitude early, wore off, and Nebraska was left with a team on the floor that’d hardly played with each other, that couldn’t make routine layups.
The Hoosiers made it a 20-point lead at 58-38 after a Smith layup. Hoiberg called a timeout in frustration.
When the wheels came off, they came off hard. Charlie Easley was blocked so hard it turned into an IU fast break. Cross missed so badly the ball ended up on top of the backboard.
Nebraska went zone and found a spark midway through the half, firing off a 13-2 run after four straight makes — including Cheatham from the corner. A Cross 3-pointer cut IU’s 21-point lead down to 10, 68-58 with 8:22 left.
Cross’ fourth 3-pointer pulled NU within nine.
An Indiana 10-3 run shut that brief light of hope down to close out the win.
Doc Sadler — who finished coaching the game for Nebraska after Hoiberg left after the under-four media timeout — was the only person on the Husker bench to walk down the handshake line.
He bumped elbows with Indiana coach Archie Miller.
The rest of the Nebraska basketball players and coaches were waved off the court and did not shake hands, and made their way immediately to the locker room.
Hoiberg was diagnosed with influenza A at a local hospital later that night.