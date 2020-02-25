LINCOLN — Point guard Cam Mack will not play in Nebraska's game at Illinois. He's out with an illness, the school announced on Twitter.
The Huskers — amid a school-record 11-game losing streak — will be without its leading assist man, second-highest scorer and second-leading rebounder.
Mack, a sophomore, averages 12 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Mack scored in double digits in 14 straight games between Dec. 4 and Feb. 1, but has struggled as of late. In four games between Jan. 18 and Jan. 28, he scored 18 points a game with 4.8 assists and 4 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field and 51% from 3-point range.
But in Nebraska’s last five losses, Mack’s disappeared, scoring just 5.6 points per game and shooting 20% from the floor. He’s made just two of his last 18 attempts from 3-point range.
With his absence, Nebraska will have eight scholarship players to rely on against Illinois, which tips at 7 p.m. Nebraska (7-19) has five games remaining on its schedule.