Former Nebraska basketball player Dachon Burke has transferred to South Alabama, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Burke will be a graduate transfer should he graduate in May or this summer, meaning he would be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.
This past season at Nebraska, he appeared in 29 games, started 27 and scored 12.2 points per game.
Burke was suspended at the end of the season and didn’t play in the Big Ten tournament. He transferred to Nebraska from Robert Morris in 2018 to play for Tim Miles. He sat out one season, then played his junior year under new coach Fred Hoiberg.