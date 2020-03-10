LINCOLN — Nebraska guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack will not play in the Big Ten tournament, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Tuesday.
Burke said he wouldn't be playing in an early-morning message on Twitter, and thanked NU Athletic Director Bill Moos and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at Nebraska.
Hoiberg confirmed the pair wouldn't travel with the Huskers to Indianapolis on Tuesday morning.
According to Burke, he and Mack were suspended indefinitely after missing curfew on Friday night. Hoiberg sent Burke and Mack home Saturday morning.
The statement calls into question Burke’s future with Nebraska. The junior could graduate and transfer. Burke came to Nebraska in 2018, recruited by former Nebraska coach Tim Miles. If Burke does not come back, that opens another open scholarship for Nebraska for the 2020 recruiting class.
Mack, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, has appeared in 28 games this season, and averages 11.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
Burke averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.