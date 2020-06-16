Nebraska men's basketball releases nonconference schedule

Nebraska will play Kansas State six days before Christmas in Kansas City, host the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Lincoln, and face assistant coach Armon Gates' brother in the season opener when Cleveland State comes to town on Nov. 10.
Nebraska announced its full nonconference schedule Monday, an 11-game slate Fred Hoiberg says should prepare his team for the Big Ten. The Huskers will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for year two of the Hoiberg era on Nov. 2 with an exhibition against Peru State.
Included in the nonconference slate is a three-game tournament in Conway, South Carolina, at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. There Nebraska could play Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola-Chicago, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh or Utah State.
Nebraska will host Creighton in Lincoln on Dec. 12, and rekindle a former Big Eight rivalry with Kansas State at the Sprint Center on Dec. 19. NU will host K-State in Lincoln in the 2021-22 season, and head to Manhattan, Kansas, the year after that to complete the three-game series.
After the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Nebraska will play two conference games in early December before playing Creighton and Kansas State.
"This nonconference schedule will help prepare us for Big Ten play," Hoiberg said in a press release. "The Myrtle Beach Tournament will give us an early measuring stick with a strong field and three games in a four-day stretch. We also have opportunities with games against Creighton, Kansas State and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as well as several regional opponents."
Depending on the Myrtle Beach draw, Nebraska has the opportunity to play as many as six power-conference teams before the start of 2021. Last season, Nebraska played five as it began the season 6-7, with losses to UC Riverside, Southern Utah and North Dakota.
Cleveland State is coached by Dennis Gates, the brother of NU assistant Armon Gates. Cleveland State, along with Purdue Fort Wayne and Florida A&M, finished below .500 last season and in the bottom-third of most predictive metrics for Division I.
Next season will be the second straight year with an overhauled roster for Hoiberg. Nebraska added seven new pieces with the 2020 class, including junior college's leading scorer Teddy Allen, graduate transfer Kobe Webster and Wisconsin transfer Kobe King. NU can also now unlock its three sit-out transfers from last season: Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.
Nebraska is currently in the process of returning players back to campus for voluntary workouts. A source close to the program called the move in, testing and beginning of workouts "fluid" last week. All members of the team were expected to be on campus sometime this month. Thorir Thorbjarnarson (Iceland) and Yvan Ouedraogo (France) both went home after last season, and have yet to return due to out-of-country travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.
Nebraska's 2020-21 nonconference schedule
Nov. 2: Peru State (exhibition)
Nov. 10: Cleveland State
Nov. 14: Purdue Fort Wayne
Nov. 19-22: Myrtle Beach Invitational (Conway, South Carolina)
Nov. 25: Lamar
Nov. 30-Dec. 2: ACC/Big Ten Challenge (opponent TBA)
Dec. 12: Creighton
Dec. 19: Kansas State (Kansas City, Missouri)
Dec. 21: UMKC
Dec. 29: Florida A&M