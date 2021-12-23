LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg foresaw this. A day when the Husker shooters would finally snap to and the nets would wear thin.
In the last nonconference game, after five straight woeful shooting performances, it finally happened.
Nebraska beat Kennesaw State 88-74 Wednesday thanks to the best 3-point shooting performance of Hoiberg’s tenure in Lincoln. The Huskers hit 15 of 29 3-pointers, their most since Hoiberg was hired in 2019, and tallied a season-high 20 assists.
That’s the Hoiberg vision. Swing the ball around until someone is open to shoot from behind the arc. The Husker coach waited nearly two months to realize it, but he finally did.
“If we play like this, we have a chance,” Hoiberg said. “That's the bottom line.”
Behind that shooting, the Huskers (6-7) didn’t need much time to build a big lead against the Owls. Leading 45-36 with 18:18 to play, Nebraska scored 12 straight in just over two minutes. They made three 3-pointers during that stretch, and the final one showcased the decision-making Hoiberg has been wanting all season.
Derrick Walker set a screen for Alonzo Verge on the left wing, and when the Owls (4-8) sent two defenders at Verge, the point guard quickly flicked a pass to the rolling Walker, who fired a pass to Keisei Tominaga in the corner for the run-capping 3-pointer.
Tominaga finished with a team-high 18 points and four 3-pointers. Verge finished with 16 points to go with 12 assists, which set a Pinnacle Bank Arena record and personal best.
“It's all about making sure we have confidence and trust,” Verge said. "Just us trusting each other tonight moving the ball making the extra pass, things like that. It plays a very big part in what we try to do.”
So does shot making, which before playing Kennesaw State the Huskers had failed to do this season. NU entered Wednesday having shot below 31% from 3-point range in five straight games. And for the season, the Huskers ranked 353rd out of 358 Division I teams in 3-point percentage (25.2%).
Their slump turned so ugly that Hoiberg vowed to bench any player who attempted a rushed or out-of-rhythm 3-pointer. And early against the Owls, he proved he wasn’t kidding.
Hoiberg pulled four of his starters within the first seven minutes, during which NU fell behind by as many as eight points. Kobe Webster replaced Verge after Terrell Burden drove past him for a layup. Tominaga and Bryce McGowens (11 points, 3 of 5 from 3) exited after ill-advised 3-pointers. And Walker (11 points, four rebounds) got yanked for an ugly turnover.
The tactic worked, too.
The Huskers scored 19 of the next 21 points (including 15 straight) after falling behind 16-8. Kennesaw State failed to score for more than five minutes. And as Verge said after the game, the Huskers learned the power of a timeout.
“It gets a lot of people’s attention, man,” Verge said. “It could be a good thing and a bad thing because you know, you don't want your players overthinking. And you also want to have control over your players, too. It's just a mixture, and Coach is doing good with that.”
As a result, the Huskers regained a resource they needed entering conference play: Confidence.
Hoiberg said Nebraska’s defense, which forced double-digit steals (11) for the second time Wednesday, fed off the energy from its hot shooting. And Lat Mayen, who made 2 of 5 3-pointers after missing 10 of his previous 11, said confidence is “everything.”
“It’s a mental game,” Mayen said. “Everybody did the work over the summer. It’s just (about) confidence now, getting your mind right.”
And now that the Huskers have found the right headspace, they must maintain it. They’ll get four days off for the holidays, then they start prepping for Ohio State, one of six NCAA tournament qualifiers they will play next month.
If they pass and play with the same energy they did against the Owls, they’ll have a chance. It would help if they cut down on their turnovers (17 on Wednesday), too. And start stronger.
“And hopefully shoot the ball like we did tonight,” Hoiberg said.
Noteworthy
» Trevor Lakes joined Nebraska’s 3-point party, too.
Lakes scored eight points against the Owls and made two 3-pointers, including one that beat the halftime buzzer and brought every Husker on the bench out of their seat.
Verge said Lakes, who entered Wednesday having played 23 minutes in five games, deserved that moment.
“It's always so exciting seeing somebody you practice with and work hard (with) everyday (succeed),” Verge said. “(Lakes) doesn’t always get the opportunity to play, and when he does, he shows exactly what he's capable of doing.”
» Wilhelm Breidenbach had knee surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. Hoiberg declined to disclose what the diagnosis was, but said that Breidenbach will miss six to eight months.