LINCOLN — Kobe Webster buried his face in his jersey and kept it there.
The collar covered his mouth as Bryce McGowens slung an arm around Webster’s shoulder to show support. It shielded his expression as he exchanged daps and received condolences in the postgame handshake line. And it hid him from Husker fans while he walked through the home team’s tunnel.
With 0.9 seconds to go, Webster drew three free throws to force overtime. He missed the first one. As a result, Nebraska lost 63-61 to Rutgers on Saturday despite 37:39 of evidence that suggested otherwise. Rutgers never led until the final 90 seconds.
“Our guys did enough to win with their effort, with their energy,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We did enough energy things to deserve that win. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go our way at the end.”
With a win in the balance and the clock dwindling, Hoiberg ceded control of the offense to McGowens. One problem: Rutgers knew the plan and how to stop it.
McGowens tied a career-high with 29 points and set a new ones for free throws made (14) and attempted (18). But he only scored two during the final five minutes, which had a lot to do with the double teams that often greeted him as he dribbled around screens.
The other Huskers gave Rutgers little reason to fear their offense. Trey McGowens (11 points, seven rebounds) missed a contested 3 and committed a turnover during the final two minutes. C.J. Wilcher pulled from 30 feet with 30 seconds remaining and NU down by one. And as a team, NU shot 17 of 58 (29.3%) from the field and 6 of 20 (30%) from 3.
Hoiberg credited Rutgers’ defense for stopping McGowens late. But he maintained that Nebraska’s crunch-time approach was the right one. The ball found the right player, Hoiberg said, but it didn’t find the hoop.
“Bryce had had a lot of success with the ball in the middle of the floor,” Hoiberg said. “We want to continue to get him those opportunities. They made the plays down the stretch. We didn't.”
The biggest one came with 1:32 to play, when Geo Baker (game-high 14 points) missed a 3-pointer off the back rim and Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (10 points, five rebounds) weaseled between multiple Huskers to secure the rebound. Mulcahy scored a layup to give Rutgers its first lead of the game.
Three weeks after Rutgers won the rebounding margin by 16 against NU, the Huskers controlled the glass 44-39. But on the most important miss of the game, “We didn’t box out,” McGowens said, explaining Mulcahy’s rebound.
Those explanations have become common when the Huskers need a big play. Execution is not. Webster missed the free throw, but “This is not (on him),” McGowens said. Nebraska’s largest failures came during the several possessions before that, when they couldn’t find a good shot or stop Rutgers from generating one.
Geo Baker scored eight of his 14 points in the final six minutes. Nebraska scored eight as team during the final five.
A shame, too. For nearly 38 minutes, Nebraska beat Rutgers at its own rough and tough game. But without big plays in big moments, that fact only makes the loss sting worse.
“The spirits were up,” McGowens said. “I feel like we played good, we played hard. I feel like we thought we thought we had it.”
McGowens feels stronger
McGowens looked as comfortable as he has all season fighting off Rutgers’ grabby defenders. And over his last three games, he’s averaging 24 points on 45% shooting and 10.7 free throws per game.
Nebraska’s opponents during that stretch: Indiana, Wisconsin and Rutgers, which rank 14th, 41st and 47th nationally in defensive efficiency.
The freshman said he feels stronger thanks to NU’s training staff and a high-volume diet.
Hoiberg said McGowens lifts weights every day — including on game days. That work is paying off with his best stretch of the conference season.
“He's night and day where he was from a physicality standpoint,” Hoiberg said. “The physicality, he's figuring that out, and you see his production continuing to go up.”
Verge on the bench
Alonzo Verge watched Saturday’s loss from the bench due to what Hoiberg deemed “a personal matter.”
“I'm just gonna leave it at that,” Hoiberg said. We’ve got two days to see where things go, but it was a personal matter. And it was a coach's decision.”
Most inopportune moment
Kobe Webster delivered his worst shooting performance as a Husker at the most inopportune moment. Besides the missed free throw, Webster shot 0 for 10 from the field and committed two turnovers in 26 minutes.
He did grab four rebounds, though. Hoiberg complimented Webster for orchestrating NU’s play calls, too. And just like McGowens, Hoiberg shifted blame for Saturday’s loss away from Webster.
His free throw will stick in fans’ brains. But it’s not the reason NU lost.
“Unfortunately it was just one of those nights, which all of us that have played this game have had,” Hoiberg said. “I told him in the locker room, ‘Keep your head up.’ Generally, in games like this, it's not all about the last play.”