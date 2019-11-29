Nebraska basketball celebrated Thanksgiving in the Cayman Islands on Thursday morning, and woke up to a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class.

Keisei Tominaga is a 6-foot-1 combo guard currently at Ranger College in Texas. He’s averaging 15 points per game for Billy Gillispie’s team, and shooting 50% from 3-point range.

Originally from Japan, Tominaga averaged 39.8 points per game in the 2018 Japanese Winter Cup. He also played in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship with Japan in 2018, scoring 19.3 per game.

His father, Hiroyuki, played for the Japanese national team.

Keisei is the first commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 class.

Tags

In other news

Huskers out-rebounded in loss to George Mason

GEORGETOWN, Grand Cayman — George Mason made seven 3-pointers in the second half and shot Nebraska out of the winners bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic, beating the Huskers 85-66 on Tuesday.

Nebraska's Stevenson denied waiver for immediate eligibility

Nebraska's Stevenson denied waiver for immediate eligibility

Nebraska forward Shamiel Stevenson was denied three times by the NCAA to become immediately eligible, the school announced Tuesday. He will have to sit out this season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020-21 season.