LINCOLN — North Dakota sneaked down the chimney and stuck a big, fat, green lump of coal in Nebraska’s stocking, shocking the Huskers in a 75-74 win in Lincoln on Saturday.
“Sometimes in life you get exactly what you deserve,” said a miserable Fred Hoiberg, who will walk into a winter of discontent this Christmas season with a 5-7 basketball team.
North Dakota outplayed Nebraska for 40 full minutes, making 11 3-pointers and winning on one free throw by De’Sean Allen-Eikens with 7.3 seconds left. He missed a second attempt, and NU guard Dachon Burke grabbed the rebound, dribbled 80 feet and shot a fadeaway that bounced off the back of the rim.
Nebraska trudged into the locker room, heads down, the momentum of an upset win over Purdue a week ago gone.
“Everybody needs to look their self in the mirror and ask if they want to play,” said Cam Mack, who scored 19 points with seven assists and seven rebounds. “Do you wanna play or not? We can’t take games off. We’re about to start Big Ten play.”
After a good week of practice, according to Hoiberg, and one of the best walk-throughs of the season, Nebraska fell behind 17-10 in the opening minutes. A 12-2 North Dakota run set the tone early. It was 35-30 Fighting Hawks by halftime.
In the first half, Hoiberg subbed 11 times. He benched all the starters in the first 10 minutes, searching for anything, finding no energy and no rhythm. And defensively, NU couldn’t slow Marlon Stewart, who scored 23 points on 15 shots. Filip Rebraca scored 15 points with 11 rebounds. Kienan Walter added 14 points and four 3-pointers.
The Husker couldn’t get out in transition, scoring just six fast-break points. Hoiberg thought the Huskers had an advantage down low, but center Yvan Ouedraogo finished 3 of 10 from the floor with nine points. As a team, the Huskers were 16 of 26 on layups.
“We couldn’t quite climb over the hump, we could not get that lead. We missed a couple easy ones, a couple bunnies, a couple finishes right there at the rim,” Hoiberg said. “That’s what happens when you don’t come out with the right approach.”
NU fell behind by eight in the second half, but Matej Kavas’ fourth 3-pointer gave NU a lead at 71-69 with about 100 seconds left. Mack hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key to make it 74-74. Out of a timeout with 26 seconds left, Allen-Eikens drove and got to the foul line. He made one and missed the second, but Burke couldn’t close it.
“Not gonna use finals as a reason why we lost. We lost because of us tonight. Not the coaches, the coaches did their job. We didn’t,” Burke said. “Every team that comes here, mid-major, low major, high major, we have to respect. We just have to do that. Sometimes mentally I feel like as a team we don’t do that.”
The loss is just another in a string of disappointments Nebraska basketball has suffered just before Christmas this decade. That includes the unspeakable games, like Gardner-Webb in 2016, Samford in 2015 and Incarnate Word in 2014.
According to the KenPom rankings, North Dakota is worse than any of those teams.
“We weren’t going to be able to run with them. So we really wanted to keep it at our pace. I thought for a lot of the game that worked to our advantage,” North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. “It’s a cool thing for them because it hasn’t been an easy season. We’ve traveled a ton, been a lot of places, played some really good teams, and it would be easy for these guys to get down on themselves. They showed a lot of belief tonight.”
The win was North Dakota’s third over a Division I team this season. They lost to Campbell, Montana and Eastern Washington earlier this month.
Nebraska will now have four days off for the Christmas break. Four days to wrestle with the step back after two steps forward.
“To have this type of effort is, it’s very disappointing. It’s very discouraging to come out here after I thought we turned the corner a little bit,” Hoiberg said. “God, it’s gonna be, you know, a painful couple days. There’s no doubt about it.”