MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska concluded its regular season with its 16th straight loss, this one 107-75 at Minnesota.
It’s the second straight game that the Huskers have lost by more than 20 and their largest margin of defeat this season.
Four Gophers scored in double digits, including a career-high 26 from Gabe Kalscheur, who made eight 3-pointers. Minnesota shot 56% on its home floor, made a program-high 18 3-pointers and led by more than 15 most of the game.
“We just never made them uncomfortable enough to win this game,” Fred Hoiberg said in his postgame radio interview.
Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 17 for Nebraska. Jervay Green added 15 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 14.
With a 2-18 conference record, Nebraska finished last in the Big Ten for the first time since joining the conference. The Huskers will play Indiana in the 14-11 matchup in the first round of the Big Ten tournament at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Without Cam Mack and Dachon Burke — suspended indefinitely by Hoiberg on Saturday — Nebraska played with an underdog energy early and took a 6-0 lead. The score remained close for about 15 minutes, Nebraska with a crisp offense and zone defense. A spinning and-1 from Green made it 29-25.
Then Minnesota started to score in bunches. The Gophers made four shots in a row — including two 3s — and extended their lead to 12 after a Kalscheur 3-pointer in transition.
Minnesota made 6 of its first 10 3s and shot 62% from the floor in the first half. A 14-2 burst in the final four minutes pushed the halftime score to 52-37.
Nebraska sleep-walked out of the half, turning the ball over twice and allowing six Minnesota points in succession. Hoiberg called a timeout 1:10 into the half, but there were no fixes he could deploy to stop the bleeding. The rest of the half was a wait for the final horn.
“Obviously, we’re playing our guys a lot of minutes, and I’m asking a lot of them to go out there and fight together,” Hoiberg said. “Still, it’s no excuse. We still have to find a way to get back and make life difficult on the defensive end.”
The 7-24 regular season is Nebraska’s worst since the 7-18 season in 1963-64 under first-year coach Joe Cipriano. It is the worst record by winning percentage since 1962-63, the final season of Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush.
Hoiberg told his team in the locker room the beauty of tournament season is that everyone is 0-0 and asked that they play with a “renewed” spirit on Wednesday.
It is unclear if Mack or Burke will rejoin the team for the final stretch of the season; that will be determined in the coming days.
“Hopefully we go and play with great energy, great spirit and play well,” Hoiberg said.