LINCOLN — Hand. Wrist. Forearm. After three-plus hours and four overtimes, Nebraska finished a knuckle short against NC State.
With 47 seconds to play, Dereon Seabron knocked Bryce McGowens behind the basket and banked home his 37th point to put NC State ahead 100-95. Seabron finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds. Former Husker Thomas Allen sunk the game-icing free throw, and Nebraska lost 104-100 to the Wolfpack in Raleigh.
“I can say I’m tired walking up the steps (for my interview) after that one,” coach Fred Hoiberg told Husker Radio Network afterward. “That's a heartbreaker guys. (We) had several chances to win and just couldn't quite capitalize.”
Nebraska had four chances, to be exact — one in every period before the final one. It led by 14 in regulation, two in the first overtime, five in the second and four in third.
NU failed to maintain all four leads, and it wouldn’t get a fifth. The Wolfpack never trailed during the final OT, and whatever the Huskers needed to seize control of the second four-overtime game in school history — be it one more burst of energy, clutch shooting or a break from basketball’s supreme beings — they never found it.
With five seconds left in the third overtime, NC State center Ebenezer Dowuona kept the Wolfpack alive when he rebounded Terquavion Smith’s missed layup and scored to send the game to a fourth overtime (Dowuona scored two points in 40 minutes before that play, and he didn't score again).
With two seconds left in the second overtime, Bryce McGowens (24 points, nine rebounds), who entered Wednesday’s game shooting 86% from the free-throw line, missed a go-ahead free throw. And with six seconds left in the first overtime, during which neither team scored until the final minute, Seabron drew a foul and made a free throw to tie the game at 74.
The Huskers might (and did) argue that the game should've ended before all that, though.
With five seconds left in regulation, Alonzo Verge (25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists) drove past his defender and snuck his shooting arm past Breon Pass. Pass hit Verge’s wrist, or forearm — or, as the officials determined, hand — and Verge’s layup never hit the rim. Nebraska’s bench begged for a foul. Assistant coaches restrained Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. No whistle.
“We just continued to go at it, showed resiliency, kept fighting,” Hoiberg said. “(We) had a couple things go against us there that I can't talk about, unfortunately, but just a really gutty performance by our guys.”
They didn’t think they’d need all those guts midway through the second half. Nebraska held the Wolfpack to six points during the first eight-plus minutes after halftime and built a 61-47 lead with 9:51 to play. But over the next 2:43, the Huskers allowed 14 unanswered points. Cam Hayes found Jericole Hellems for the game-tying 3-pointer with 6:09 to play. Then Lat Mayen cleared the benches.
After scolding a teammate for a defensive miscue, Mayen shoulder-checked Hellems in front of the NC State bench. The Wolfpack swarmed around Mayen. The Huskers ran to his defense.
Four players were ejected, including Mayen, Eduardo Andre, Oleg Kojenets and NC State’s Cam Hayes. C.J. Wilcher and Wilhelm Breidenbach would foul out three periods (and approximately one hour) later. The lead would change several more times. And the Huskers would miss their best chance at a breakthrough win in 2021.
The Huskers are now 0-2 against Power Six teams this season and 6-40 against Power Six competition under Hoiberg. No loss was closer than the 40th, but as Husker fans know well, that context contains no solace. It hurts more, if anything, almost as much as the Huskers' bodies will be hurting Thursday morning.
Of the 10 Huskers who played in Wednesday’s game, five logged a career-high in minutes. Four — Verge (54 minutes), McGowens (58 minutes), Derrick Walker (49 minutes) and Keisei Tominaga (43 minutes) — played more than a full game. Nevermind how long it takes to process this loss, how fast can their bodies recover?
Can they bounce back in 62 hours? Because that’s all the time they have between Wednesday’s final buzzer and Saturday morning’s Big Ten opener at Indiana. And IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is hard enough to stop at full strength.
“We have to find a way to put this behind us now,” Hoiberg said. “We can't let this affect Saturday. Guys are obviously going to be very tired to play a lot of minutes tonight. We've got to find a way to get their bodies back, get their legs back before the Saturday afternoon game.”