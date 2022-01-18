LINCOLN – The margins between Big Ten opponents remain threadbare. And for whatever reason, Nebraska remains unable to account for the difference.
The Huskers lost 78-71 to Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, marking their sixth straight loss and their 11th in twelve games. Of NU’s eight conference losses, five have been within 10 points during the final seven minutes.
But each time – including Monday – the Huskers failed to grab control.
“We just could not get over the hump,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We couldn't get that big stop. We couldn't get the basket to cut it to a single-possession game. I don’t think we ever got there.”
With 7:36 to play and the Huskers trailing 68-60, Indiana star Trayce Jackson Davis exited the game with his fourth foul. He would not return, and the Huskers could not take advantage.
Alonzo Verge, who finished with 19 points and four assists, missed two layups during the game’s final seven minutes. Trey McGowens, playing his first game since Nov. 16, missed an open 3-pointer from the corner that would’ve cut the lead to three with 51 seconds left. And after Jackson-Davis subbed out, the Huskers only outscored IU by one point.
As a result, Indiana won its first road game this season despite failing to convert a field goal during the final 3:16.
“(The difference was) just execution down the stretch,” said McGowens, who finished with seven points and two rebounds in 21 minutes. “Pace of play. I feel like that’s the biggest thing with execution on offense.”
Nebraska’s defense, on the other hand, kept the deficit manageable throughout the second half. The Huskers held IU To 45% shooting after halftime and held Jackson-Davis to nine second-half points on nine shots.
Jackson-Davis inflicted plenty of damage in the first half, though, when McGowens and Hoiberg said the Huskers failed to follow their scouting report. Their goal was to prevent Jackson-Davis, a lefty, from shooting left-handed jump hooks over his right shoulder.
But the IU junior too often caught passes on the left block, and the Huskers’ too often bit on Jackson-Davis’ post moves. Hoiberg could recite them after the game.
Fake right, go left. Dribble right, spin back to the left.
The outcome: Jackson-Davis scored 14 first-half points on 6-of-7 shooting.
“We finally got (to) playing that right hand where he was spinning back, and you saw the difference,” Hoiberg said. “We had a much better defensive half. It was too easy there for him in the beginning.”
Bryce McGowens, who led the Huskers with 20 points, found easier scoring chances as the game progressed. McGowens scored 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting after halftime compared to nine points on 2 of 9 shooting before. The freshman scored in double figures for the fifth straight game, and he recorded his second-highest field goal percentage (46.2%) of the season against high-major competition.
Yet the Huskers still lost, because they still can’t thrive in high-leverage situations. The Hoosiers don’t often win on the road or without Jackson-Davis. For the final 7:36, they were both, but it didn’t matter.
The Huskers will play at Ohio State on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. The Buckeyes beat Nebraska 87-79 in overtime on Jan. 2.
With five days between games, the Huskers will have three practice days to prepare for the challenge.
How much of that time will be spent on late-game execution? “A lot,” Hoiberg said. And what will they spend that time working on? “Late game execution.”
“You’ve got to find a way to buckle down and get that stop, make the right play,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve got to capitalize. You’ve got to finish in order to get over the hump and win these games. You’ve got to be able to make those plays when they present themselves.”
NOTES:
>>> Hoiberg said after the game that his pregame plan was to play Trey McGowens between 16 and 22 minutes. McGowens played nine in the first half, but the training staff told Hoiberg that McGowens could handle a heavier workload in the second.
McGowens said he never felt winded and that his minutes will be determined by NU’s training staff going forward.
“Pool workouts (are) harder than running up and down the court,” McGowens said. “I couldn’t run up and down the court every day, so I would just swim every day. My conditioning was good.”
>>> Derrick Walker tied a season-low by playing 19 minutes on Monday. He set that nadir on Friday, when the Boilermakers kept him in foul trouble and off the court.
Indiana did the same. Walker was whistled for his second foul with 9:58 to play in the first half, and Hoiberg kept him on the bench until the second half began.
“It was almost like it was ‘Here we go again’ for Derek,” Hoiberg said. “That was in his mind tonight.
“He's been our biggest warrior throughout this stretch. Tonight he had a tough game, – it's gonna happen on certain nights – but we’ve got to find a way to grind it out with a very thin margin.”
The common denominator between the two performances is the caliber of big men Walker defended. Purdue plays Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, two centers who score in double figures, interchangeably, and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis entered Monday ranked fourth among Big Ten scorers (19.3 ppg).
Eduardo Andre, Walker’s backup, did not fare well against the Boilermakers’ big men. He committed four fouls himself and committed four turnovers. The Huskers were outscored by 18 points during Andre’s first five minutes on the court Friday.
Andre bounced back against Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, though. In a career-high 21 minutes, Andre only committed one foul. He also grabbed five rebounds and scored four points on pick-and-rolls with Alonzo Verge.
The Huskers outscored Indiana by two during Andre’s minutes.
“Eduardo was much better today than he was (Friday),” Hoiberg said. “He really struggled in his early minutes against Purdue. So I was proud of Eduardo going out there and having a positive impact on the game.”
>>> Do the math: Nebraska outscored Indiana by six points on 3-pointers, lost by three on free throws and lost by two on points in the paint. That leaves eight points between the 3-point line and the lane that made the difference on Monday.
Indiana sophomore Jordan Geronimo, who averages 4.1 points per game, scored six points on mid-range pull-ups against the Huskers. He finished with 10 points. The only other time in 37 career games that Geronimo has scored in double figures was last month against Merrimack.
Tough luck.