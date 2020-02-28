LINCOLN — Nebraska lost its 13th straight game, 75-54 to Ohio State on Thursday night in an apathetic, lethargic effort at home.
The Buckeyes — trying to solidify an NCAA tournament bid — played like a team in a meat locker, punching what it could find hanging from the ceiling, beating up a helpless opponent in preparation for a real challenge in March. Chris Holtmann’s team shot 40.3% from the floor, turned NU over 11 times and blocked nine shots.
Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) played like a team worn and tired, unmoved to run an offense and too beaten down stop a losing streak that now spans 51 days. The Huskers missed 19 layups, shot 35.6% from the floor and made a season-low three 3-pointers.
“I thought first half, I really did think we went out there and tried to do the right thing defensively,” Fred Hoiberg said. “The second half is when I saw the heads dropping again, and it’s kind of been a theme, especially in this building for whatever reason.”
The loss is Nebraska’s second straight by 21 at home, and its fifth straight double-digit loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dachon Burke scored a team-high 13 with three rebounds. Cam Mack added 12 points. NU missed nine of its first 13 shots while Ohio State took a 14-point lead in the first 10 minutes. The Huskers never got much closer.
Ohio State doubled every high ball screen, throwing off nearly every play Hoiberg tried to call as NU turned into a one-on-one machine, finishing with a season-low eight assists. Holtmann said he was concerned about Hoiberg’s offense, especially after Nebraska put up 43 in the second half on the Buckeyes last month.
NU entered the game third in the Big Ten with 8.2 3-pointers per game. It didn’t make a triple for the first 30 minutes.
“I don’t think I got an open look until we got three minutes left on the clock,” said Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who finished with four points and missed his two 3-point attempts.
Ohio State (19-9, 9-8) made nine of its first 11 shots, including four 3-pointers — three from Duane Washington. An E.J. Liddell layup put the Buckeyes up 28-14, the 13th straight game Nebraska fell behind by 14 or more.
The one chance the Huskers had to cut into the lead was when OSU missed 10 straight shots midway through the first half, but Nebraska gained no ground. The streak was broken on a score inside from CJ Walker that put OSU up 32-18, then three straight makes increased the Buckeye lead to 39-18.
OSU led by 16 at the break. And that went to 21 within the first six minutes of the second half, two Luther Muhammad buckets in a row causing Hoiberg to take his second exasperated timeout of the game, down 51-34. Boos rang out as fans headed for the exits.
“We give up 11 scores in the paint in the first half,” Hoiberg said. “In the first six minutes (of the second), they scored seven times in the paint, they were 7 for 7. I thought the resistance on the drives is what was disappointing.”
The rest of the game was forgettable, most of the arena clearing out. Those who stayed voicing opinions about officiating and groaning at missed layups. By the end, the Nebraska student section chanted for an Ohio State walk-on to come in, and cheered when he scored. The remaining fans voted via text for the song of the game. It was, appropriately, “Hurts So Good” by John Mellencamp.
Thorbjarnarson said the game was lost early in the second half, and mentally, Nebraska never recovered.
NU has one home game left against Northwestern on Sunday. The Wildcats are last in the conference, 6-21 on the year and 1-16 in the Big Ten. That sole win was over Nebraska on Jan. 11.
Northwestern has lost 12 in a row. Sunday is — by far — Nebraska’s best chance to break the losing streak.
“We almost get the ‘here we go again’ mentality when things are going tough and we got to find a way to fight through that these last three games and going into the tournament if we have any chance at all winning,” Hoiberg said. “We got to find a way to continue to battle.”