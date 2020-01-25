PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An 18-2 Husker surge late in the second half erased a 14-point deficit, and nearly led to Nebraska’s first road victory under Fred Hoiberg.
But Geo Baker made a final-second, step-back 3-pointer to keep the No. 24 Rutgers undefeated at home in Saturday’s 75-72 thriller.
Nebraska led by six with 3:09 left, then missed its last two shots. Rutgers scored nine straight in the final 2:45 for its 15th win of the year, matching last year’s total.
“Good fight by our guys, and I’ll take that effort,” Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio interview. “If we continue to go out and battle like that, we’re going to get over the hump pretty soon.”
Cam Mack scored a team-high 19 points on seven field-goal attempts. Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 5 3-pointers — tying a career high — and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Akwasi Yeboah scored 20 for Rutgers. Baker finished with six points, all coming in the final minutes.
Nebraska trailed 55-41 with 15 minutes left, but caught fire and stunned a sold-out RAC. For about nine minutes, Nebraska dominated, making 6 of 7 shots and forcing four Rutgers turnovers. The deficit turned into a 67-62 lead with 6:25 left.
Rutgers tied the game 72-72 with 1:59 left on back-to-back 3-pointers.
Out of a timeout, Baker missed a fadeaway 3-pointer, but got another chance and drilled a step back over Jervay Green to give Rutgers the win.
Nebraska has now lost five straight.
“I’m proud of the guys and how they responded to adversity,” Hoiberg said. “It was everybody, it was Charlie (Easley) and Jervay (Green) making big plays off the bench.”
Easley played a career- high 23 minutes with seven points and two rebounds. Green played 19 minutes — the most since Jan. 3 against Rutgers — with 11 points and five boards.
Both played significant minutes in the first half after Mack picked up his second foul less than four minutes into the game. Rutgers responded with an 11-2 run to go ahead 30-23.
Without Mack, Nebraska managed behind Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatham running point, and trailed 38-33 at halftime.
Rutgers began the second half on a 13-5 run. Nebraska fell into a habit of trying to beat the Scarlet Knights — the heaviest, tallest team in the Big Ten — inside. Myles Johnson blocked two shots on two straight possessions, then scored with a foul to extend the lead to 14.
“We got a little loose in that stretch where they took the lead where we tried to challenge their bigs at the rim,” Hoiberg said. “But once we calmed down and settled down, it got back into our rhythm.
Out of the under 12-minute media timeout, Green hit a 3-pointer from the wing, then scored in transition. Mack made two free throws, buried a 3-pointer from the wing, then made a floater over half the Rutgers starters. Green stole the ball on one end, euro-stepped around Johnson and scored. The 18-2 run — which lasted fewer than four minutes — ended with a floater by Thorbjarnarson to take a 67-62 lead.
The Scarlet Knights finally responded with 3-pointers from Baker and Yeboah to tie the game 72-72.
Easley poked the ball away from Baker to give Nebraska the ball with less than a minute left. Mack drove with the shot clock winding down and fired a pass to a wide-open Easley, who missed the 3-pointer, which Rutgers gathered then called a timeout with 30 seconds left.
“I would have bet a lot of money on Charlie Easley making that corner 3,” Hoiberg said. “He’s such a good rhythm shooter when he’s got time like that. Unfortunately, that one didn’t go down.”
Baker missed the next 3-pointer, got a second chance and buried it. Nebraska is now 7-13 on the year and 2-7 in conference play.
But for the second straight road loss, Hoiberg found some silver linings.
Last time against this team, Rutgers outrebounded Nebraska by almost 20. It was only seven Saturday. The Scarlet Knights scored 52 points in the paint last time. Both teams put in 30 from the paint.
“We’re definitely moving in the right direction, even though its not showing in the win column right now, and that’s all I care about,” Hoiberg said. “I could not be more proud of their approach right now. They’re not pouting at practice, in film session they’re taking the criticism constructively, and we’re going out there and playing together. And that’s all we can ask of these guys.”