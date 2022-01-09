Nebraska drops to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg thought these habits were behind his team. He thought he could pin last month’s pair of 30-point losses more on a viral infection than a fundamental flaw. And after respectable losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, Hoiberg believed the Huskers could correct their course.
He learned Saturday that he was wrong. Nebraska lost 93-65 to Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where the home crowd knew the result for most of the second half.
The Scarlet Knights, ranked 13th among Big Ten teams in offensive efficiency before playing NU, set new season highs for points scored (93), field goal percentage (58.3%) and 3-point percentage (55.6%). That’s because, as Hoiberg explained afterward, the Huskers offered little resistance.
“We just folded,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve gotta have some semblance of mental toughness if you’re going to compete at this level, and we did not have that at all tonight. Mental, physical — they just manhandled us physically. And that’s what happens when you have that combination.”
Nebraska most often displayed its detachment on defense, where the Huskers never seemed to know their directive. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers’ leading scorer and 3-point shooter, scored eight in a row to put the Scarlet Knights up 20 with 15:21 to play. Nebraska didn’t make Harper, who finished with 29, work for any of them.
First, Harper sneaked behind Alonzo Verge from the corner for an open layup. Then he sank two 3-pointers from the right wing without a hand in his face. Both times, Rutgers was pushing the pace off after a failed Nebraska possession. And both times, the Huskers failed to mark Harper in transition.
The lapses didn’t start or stop there, though. Right before halftime, Harper pump-faked Verge, drove into the lane and found Dean Reiber for an open dunk. He could’ve passed to Paul Mulcahy — who cut from the opposite corner — instead and yielded the same result. NU’s off-ball defenders were busy staring at Harper.
Seven minutes later, Mulcahy exposed NU’s defense twice more on simple plays. With 13:30 remaining, he drew two defenders after using a screen from Clifford Omoruyi, leaving Omoruyi alone under the basket for a dunk. One possession later, Mulcahy pump-faked C.J. Wilcher out of his path before pivoting and converting an easy floater.
Nebraska shot 49.1% from the field, its best mark of the season against a power-conference opponent. But “you get your ass kicked by 30, it doesn’t matter what you do on (offense),” Hoiberg said. “We were a mess on the other end.”
NU didn’t clean up after itself, either. Rutgers led by 20-plus points for the final 8:15. The lead stretched as big as 30. And Hoiberg watched in stoic sorrow as the Huskers’ fortitude wilted down the stretch.
The Huskers’ coach could stomach this week’s losses to Ohio State and Michigan State because he felt his team played hard. He could point to NU’s 34-28 advantage in the paint against the Spartans or the 12-12 second-chance point battle against the Buckeyes as proof.
But walking off the court Saturday, Hoiberg saw nothing that suggested Nebraska tried as hard as Rutgers to win a basketball game that meant a lot to his program. The Huskers arrived in New Jersey in desperate need of a conference win, but you’d never know it from watching them defend.
Hoiberg can live with missed jumpers or incorrect reads. Failing to try doesn’t sit right.
“It’s so disappointing to have that lack of competitiveness when things get difficult out there on the court,” Hoiberg said. “Physically, mentally, we weren’t there, and I hate it. I hate it for our fans. I hate it for people that care.
“The last couple games, you walk in the locker room, I thought we played harder than the other team. Tonight, it just wasn’t the same.”
Notes
» Nothing should excuse Nebraska’s disinterest on defense against Rutgers, but it’s worth noting that Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen — two of NU’s better defenders — only played 10 first-half minutes apiece because of foul trouble.
Their absences forced teammates to slide up a position. Or, in Trevor Lakes’ case, a couple of positions. Lakes played center for a stretch while Mayen and Walker sat.
Nebraska led 12-8 when Walker exited the game after committing his second foul with 13:16 left in the first half and trailed 25-16 when he returned five minutes later. For the game, Rutgers outscored Nebraska by four points with Walker on the court and three points while Mayen played. Beside Keon Edwards and Jackson Cronin, who only played garbage time minutes, every other Husker registered a plus-minus of minus-13 or worse.
Nobody’s saying Walker or Mayen could’ve swung the outcome by staying out of foul trouble, but “those guys at least gave us a chance,” Hoiberg said.
» Dean Reiber became the third player in six days — Michigan State’s Max Christie and Ohio State’s Malaki Branham are the others — to enjoy a career-best game against the Huskers. Reiber scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers on Saturday. He’d scored 10 points this season and had never made a 3 in 21 career games before Saturday.
Tough luck, right?
Maybe. Or maybe Nebraska’s defense injects confidence into their opponents. The Huskers let Branham shoot his first few 3s on Sunday and couldn’t keep track of Christie around screens Wednesday. Then they let Reiber shoot on Saturday as he made a couple.
» Nebraska plays Rutgers again on Jan. 29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Between now and then, the Huskers play Illinois (defending Big Ten champ), Purdue (No. 3 in the country), Indiana (already beat NU and just beat Ohio State), Ohio State (No. 13 and already beat NU) and Wisconsin (No. 23, just beat Purdue and Iowa).