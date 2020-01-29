LINCOLN — After Dachon Burke wiggled his way through the Michigan trees and tied the game at 50 with 15 minutes left, nothing up to that point mattered anymore.
Not Nebraska’s early lead, not the five-point deficit at halftime, not the missed calls and scraps on the floor. In a tie game Tuesday night at home against Michigan, all that mattered after Burke’s bucket was what followed.
Which ended up being a disaster.
Kevin Cross hit a step-back to make it 52-50, and a tame Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd rose for the first time, buying in that this — right here — would be the big home win late in the season that would spark hope in a season to forget.
But Michigan — a team that upset Gonzaga earlier this season, that jumped from unranked to No. 4 in the AP poll — rediscovered its mojo and took over after that Cross bucket. The Wolverines rattled off a 19-3 run over five minutes and avoided a Quad 3 loss in Lincoln, winning 79-68.
“I just feel like we need to compete. It’s nothing else,” said NU guard Cam Mack, who sniffed another triple-double with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. “I just feel like we just need to always compete, play until the clock buzzes, and that’s it.”
Tuesday had all the makings of a night to remember. Before the game, a student named Eli made a half-court shot for $500 of shopping money. At halftime, another student won $1,000 in a Deal-or-No-Deal knockoff. Michigan was without starters Zavier Simpson, the nation’s assist leader, and Isaiah Livers, one of the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooters.
But even with those breaks, even with the good omens and the gained confidence of progress in recent games, Tuesday showed just how heavy the Huskers’ burdens are.
They’re small, and can’t grow overnight. They’re young, and can’t mature in a semester. They’re not deep enough or talented enough, coach Fred Hoiberg has said, to get over droughts that lead to double-digit deficits. After that 50-50 tie, the Huskers missed 21 of their final 26 shots. Michigan’s lead grew from one to six to 10 to 15, and for the sixth straight game, Nebraska fell behind by 14 points or more.
For the sixth straight time, they lost.
“The looks that we were getting (early) were based on movement, player movement-ball movement,” Hoiberg said. “When we stopped doing that and stopped getting the ball in the right players’ hands, the quality of possessions weren’t as good, and that’s when they went on their run.”
In the absence of Simpson and Livers, Eli Brooks championed the Wolverines with 20 points. Franz Wagner scored 18, and Brandon Johns Jr. added 16.
Mack, Haanif Cheatham and Cross combined for 53 points on 20 of 36 shooting. Cross made three 3-pointers, and Cheatham scored 17, mostly in the paint. The other six Huskers who saw the floor scored just 15 points, making 26% of their shots. Yvan Ouedraogo started, played 17 minutes and gained just one rebound and zero points. He was benched after a 15-footer missed everything. Charlie Easley and Akol Arop played a combined 16 minutes with one rebound and two fouls.
“It was a huge win for us,” said Michigan’s first-year coach, Juwan Howard. “We tried to do our best to make sure we didn’t give up open shots to some of their best shooters.”
Michigan extended its defense well past the 3-point line, which ran NU’s shooters off deep shots. Nebraska attempted just 21 3-pointers, its fewest since a loss to North Dakota on Dec. 21.
Nebraska was forced to play Michigan’s game Michigan’s way and was punished for it, getting outrebounded 41-27 and allowing 38 points in the paint.
“It’s been a problem for us all season, just the size and rebounding,” Cheatham said.
Which is where Nebraska stands with just 10 regular-season games left. Handcuffed to the hand it’s been dealt.
Hoiberg, frustrated, said the key now is staying together. Human nature during losing streaks is to pull apart. That can’t happen, he said.
“The thing I have to prevent is, ‘Well, here we go again.’ That’s the thing that I need to do a better job with this group because when the tough times hit, and you see the heads drop, this league is too good, we have too thin of a margin to overcome that,” he said. “That’s the thing I thought hurt us tonight.”
Michigan........ 40 39—79
At Nebraska... 35 33—68
A: 15,868. Officials: Rob Kueneman, Earl Watson, Bo Boroski.