LINCOLN — For the second time in as many home games, Nebraska showed spunk against a ranked opponent. But for the second time in as many home games, it crumbled during crunch time.
The Huskers lost 81-71 to Illinois on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers traded runs and baskets all night with the Illini. The lead changed five times, and neither team trailed by more than five points during the first 18 minutes of the second half.
But with the game tied at 65-65 with 3:57 remaining, the Huskers’ late-game demons resurfaced. And without Kofi Cockburn, who sat the final 3:57 because of foul trouble and poor free throw shooting, Illinois seized control with a 12-2 run over the next 2:52.
“They hit the big ones there at the end of the game when it mattered most,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Our effort was phenomenal. I thought we fought them all the way to the end. (We’ve) got to execute better down the stretch.”
The trouble started on the offensive glass, where Coleman Hawkins grabbed three offensive rebounds before giving the Illini a 67-65 lead with 3:25 to play. Then Omar Payne, a Florida transfer and Cockburn’s replacement, pinned Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens’ layup to the backboard at one end before slamming home an alley-oop at the other.
And after Payne and Alonzo Verge traded free throws, Illinois senior Trent Frazier splashed a dagger 3 from the left wing to put the Illini up 10.
Frazier finished with 29 points to lead all scorers. Payne finished with eight points, five rebounds and four blocks in 10 minutes, which gave the Illini a much-needed boost on an off night for Cockburn (16 points on 18 shots), who entered Tuesday as the country’s fourth-leading scorer (22.5 points per game).
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker defended Cockburn for much of the night.
“I feel like Derrick brought it,” McGowens said. “That’s what Derrick does. He’s a high-energy guy. That’s why I love Derrick.”
The Huskers’ late-game foibles squandered a 34-31 halftime lead built upon an uneven first-half performance.
The Huskers made six of their first eight shots — including their first four 3s — to take a 16-4 lead, but that advantage crumbled under a pile of missed jump shots and turnovers.
NU failed to convert a field goal for 7:28 during the first half, and Illinois led by as many as eight after the Huskers’ hot start. Cockburn scored a layup off Verge’s turnover to give Illinois a lead with 8:53 to play. And Frazier hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Illini up 31-23 four minutes later.
Those were the last first-half points Illinois scored, however. Nebraska closed the half on an 11-0 run spurred by strong rim protection. Walker, Lat Mayen and Eduardo Andre each blocked a shot during the final 4:28. And after Andre swatted Frazier at the rim with 37 seconds left in the half, Verge hit Mayen for an open 3 that gave the Huskers a 32-31 lead.
Mayen finished with six points on 2 of 2 shooting from 3. He entered Tuesday’s game having missed 15 of his previous 18 3-pointers. Verge redeemed an early benching with 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds. And McGowens finished with 19 points, his fourth straight double-figure performance since the holiday break.
The Huskers didn’t do enough of their damage when it mattered most, however, and they lost their sixth straight conference game as a result. They’ll play at No. 7 Purdue on Friday at 5:30 p.m.