Nebraska enters its second straight offseason in search of transfer talent.
Fred Hoiberg’s first season ended on a 17-game losing streak. From guard to post, from finishing at the rim to knocking down open jumpers, Nebraska had deep deficiencies that led to the program-record 25 losses.
Next year, the Huskers will receive help from sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson.
But that alone may not be enough, which is why Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih are back in search of help.
As of March 22, after the transfers of Jervay Green and Dachon Burke, Nebraska currently has 12 players on scholarship and 13 spots. But it's still digging through the transfer portal looking for the next star.
Here are the transfers Nebraska has already landed, and who they have been in contact with. At the bottom is Nebraska’s current roster.
Committed to Nebraska
Kobe Webster is a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard from Western Illinois. He committed to Nebraska on March 15. He met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih in his hometown of Indianapolis before the Big Ten tournament. There, Hoiberg asked Webster to come be Nebraska’s next point guard. Webster said he couldn’t pass that up. He is immediately eligible to play for his senior season. He played three years at Western Illinois. He scored 17.1 points per game as a junior and 17.0 as a sophomore. He made 41.3% of his 3-point attempts as a junior, then 33.3% as a senior. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the floor. His best game as a junior came against UNO, when he scored 40, making 15 of 24 shots and five 3-pointers.
Kobe King is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who played three seasons at Wisconsin. He averaged 10.0 points amd 2.8 rebounds in 19 games during the 2019-20 season. He left Wisconsin in the middle of this season and committed to Nebraska in February. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and have two seasons of eligibility. King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season until he left the program in late January, citing issues with the way coach Greg Gard ran the program. He told the Wisconsin State Journal he left because he felt like a “servant” at Wisconsin. King shot 45.9% from the floor this season and 25.0% from 3. He scored 24 against Indiana in an 84-64 win, 18 at Rutgers in a loss and 21 points in a one-point loss to Illinois. He was scoreless in 27 minutes in a loss at Purdue in his final game as a Badger.
Teddy Allen led all junior college scoring with 31.4 points per game. He shot 51% from the floor, 37% from 3 and 88% from the free throw line during one season at Western Nebraska Community College. Allen, formerly of Boys Town, was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska in 2017. He had stints at both West Virginia and Wichita State before ending up at WNCC. He committed to Nebraska in the winter and will have two years of eligibility.
Lat Mayen is a long 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing from Chipola College. He played one season at TCU, then scored 11.8 points with 8.4 rebounds in junior college. He shot 46% from the floor, 38% from 3 and 81% from the free throw line in 28 games.
'Sit-out' transfers
DJ Carton played in just 13 games at Ohio State, but was well on his way to a potential Big Ten freshman of the year honor. He stepped away from the game halfway through the season for mental health reasons. He entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday, and Nebraska made contact hours later. Carton is a 6-foot-2 guard who scored 10.4 points per game with 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He shot 47% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. His final game was a win over Northwestern on Jan. 26, when he scored 17 with four rebounds and three assists. His career high is 19 points, which he got in a loss at Minnesota. His best game might have been against Villanova, when he scored 11 with five assists and five rebounds in the upset win. Carton is a former four-star out of Iowa. He was rated the No. 34 player in the country by the 247Sports composite and the No. 4 point guard.
Landers Nolley II was one of the top freshman in the 2019-2020 season. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing scored 15.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in one season at Virginia Tech. He appeared in 32 games and averaged 30.2 minutes. He's a 37% shooter from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range. He knocks in 78% of his free throws. Nolley scored 30 in the season opener against Clemson. That remained his career high, though he scored 29 in a win over North Carolina State and 29 in a loss to Boston College. Nolley's been contacted by UCLA, Oregon, NC State, Creighton, Memphis and Seton Hall. He'd have three years of eligibility left.
Trey McGowens is a 6-foot-4 guard who scored 11.5 points per game with 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore at Pittsburgh. He entered the transfer portal on March 18, and told 247sports Nebraska contacted him almost immediately. McGowens played two seasons at Pitt. He shot 36% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 72% from the line as a sophomore. He scored 33 points in a win over Louisville as a freshman. He also scored 30 a few days later, making 18 of 19 free throws.
Alan Griffin, a 6-foot-5 guard, scored 8.9 points per game as a sophomore at Illinois. He added 4.5 rebounds, and shot 48% from the floor. Griffin appeared in 58 games at Illinois over the past two seasons. He played 10 more minutes per game as a sophomore, and scored six more points a contest. Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih offered Griffin — a New York native — a scholarship to St. John's a few years ago. His best game was a 24-point performance at Northwestern near the end of this season. He'll have two years of eligibility.
Junior college transfers
Malik Zachery of Chipola College was offered by Nebraska in early February. He 6-foot-2 point guard has three years to play. He's most recently been contacted by Buffalo and Cal. As a freshman, Zachery averaged 8.5 points per game with 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He played with Lat Mayen, a current Husker commit.
Off the board
Ed Crosswell is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward who scored 10.4 points a game with 7.6 rebounds as a sophomore at La Salle. The Philadelphia product told ESPN he’d heard from a bunch of Big East Schools, including Seton Hall, Providence and St. John’s, as well as Nebraska. He committed to Providence on March 22. Crosswell played in 26 games as a sophomore, started 25, and shot 60.2% from the floor. He scored 24 points with 18 rebounds against Saint Louis on Jan. 29, and had 14 or more points five other times.
Brycen Goodine is a former top-100 recruit from Massachusetts who is leaving Syracuse after one season. He averaged 1.9 points as a freshman in 23 games. On Feb. 8, the 6-foot-3 guard scored a game-winner with 1.5 seconds left to beat Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 30.0% from the floor and 3 for 23 from 3-point range. Goodine committed to Providence on March 24.
Erik Stevenson is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Wichita State. He scored 11.1 points with 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season. He told the Wichita Eagle last week the reason he chose to leave was a poor relationship with coach Gregg Marshall. Nebraska showed an interest in Stevenson, but the Washington-native later told CBS his final five schools are Washington, Oregon, Gonzaga, Maryland and San Diego State. Stevenson appeared in 68 games over the last two seasons for WSU. In his career, he shoots 35.4% from the floor, 29.1% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
Players currently on scholarship
Senior Kobe Webster***
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Junior guard Cam Mack**
Junior forward Shamiel Stevenson*
Junior forward Derrick Walker*
Junior forward Teddy Allen***
Junior forward Lat Mayen***
Sophomore forward Kevin Cross
Sophomore forward Akol Arop
Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo
Sophomore guard/forward Dalano Banton*
Sophomore Kobe King***
* Sit-out transfer from last season
** Declared for NBA draft, will keep eligibility
*** Newcomer for 2020-21 season