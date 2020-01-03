Nebraska basketball landed a commitment from 2020 forward Lat Mayen on New Year’s Eve.
The 6-foot-9 forward, originally from Australia, currently plays at Chipola College in Florida, where he ended up after one season at TCU. He’s averaging 9.3 points per game this season, 8.1 rebounds and three assists. He’s made 40% of his 3-point attempts.
At TCU, he appeared in 17 games, averaging eight minutes. His season was cut short because of injury.
Mayen joins a 2020 recruiting class that includes Western Nebraska Community College guard Teddy Allen.