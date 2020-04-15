LINCOLN — Welcome to college basketball signing day in a pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, recruits will sign from their homes instead of crowded high school gyms, sending their letters of intent to athletic departments occupied by only a handful of employees while coaches sit at home in self-isolation.
The day will surely have less pomp than usual, but Wednesday will still be important for Husker hoops.
Nebraska is slated to sign five transfers Wednesday and boost its roster to 12 scholarship players. That includes signatures from the nation’s leading junior college scorer, a Summit League guard who scored 17 points a game the past two seasons, a 6-foot-8 athletic freak, a former Wisconsin starter and one of the best point guards in the ACC last season.
One scholarship spot remains open. NU is in on a handful of players in the 2021 class who could reclassify to 2020, but for now, let’s take a look at what Nebraska is getting with the five transfers in its 2020 class.