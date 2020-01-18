Indiana builds big second-half lead, beats Nebraska 82-74

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&