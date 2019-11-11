LINCOLN — Cam Mack stood just outside the tunnel behind a black curtain, hidden from a grumbling public leaking out of the arena into the Haymarket.
Mack stared at the cement, swinging back and forth, waiting. Teammates offered fist bumps. Fred Hoiberg walked by for his radio interview, puzzled.
After a few minutes, Mack pulled back the curtain and motioned a staffer for the game ball. The junior college transfer walked onto the empty court, and while family members met teammates on the red carpet surrounding the court, while media members swiftly walked to the press room, while the operations staff began clean-up, Mack shot free throws.
He’d scored 13 points, with 11 assists and seven rebounds. Taken over the game with six straight points to give Nebraska a cushion late in the second half. But then he thunked two free throws off the back iron for what could’ve been game-sealing shots.
Instead, Southern Utah took Nebraska to two overtimes and pulled off the 79-78 upset.
With thousands fewer watching, Mack made two free throws in a row. He threw his hands into the air.
“I didn’t come through,” he said. “We should’ve won that game. We should’ve just won that game.”
The loss is the second of the Hoiberg era, and the first time since 1987 the Huskers have started a season 0-2. And it didn’t fall on just Mack. Nebraska had chances to close out the game in both overtimes after Mack’s two misses. The Huskers shot just 5 for 26 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 58-44 by the Thunderbirds, who won on a 15-foot baseline jumper by Cameron Oluyitan with 3.5 seconds left in the second overtime.
“I’ll say this. I thought our guys really went out and competed,” Hoiberg said. “The competitive spirit of this group was where it needed to be today, and it’s something we can build on.”
The Huskers led by as many as 14 in the second half, up 44-30 after a Jervay Green lay-in. Green finished with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and he made a 25-footer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
But despite the performances from Hoiberg’s guards — and a tough 19-point effort from true freshman Kevin Cross — Southern Utah kept Nebraska off balance with a rotation of defenses. A full-court press that sped Nebraska up and led to misses at the rim, a zone that slowed the pace of play to a crawl, and a man-to-man that bothered NU thanks to Southern Utah’s length.
Once Nebraska figured a defense out, Southern Utah would change it up.
“It wasn’t a surprise, it was just they kept switching on and off and so it was hard to find a rhythm,” Mack said.
The Huskers shot 37% from the floor, improved from the sub-30% performance against UC Riverside on Tuesday. But at key moments, they couldn’t convert.
After Green’s 3-pointer sent the game to overtime, NU was 1 for 5 over the next five minutes. With the game tied at 72, after Mack’s missed free throws, Hoiberg called a timeout with 30 seconds left and drew up a lob play for Green. Mack’s pass was a bit high, and a second overtime was on.
Nebraska could’ve taken a lead over the next few minutes, but Green missed two free throws, then Matej Kavas missed one after a flopping technical foul. In total, NU was 19 for 29 from the line.
Cross put NU up 78-75 on a baseline drive with 90 seconds left, but twice Nebraska didn’t get a stop on the other end. Harrison Butler spun in the lane and dunked to pull Southern Utah to one. A missed Mack shot at the end of the shot clock gave the Thunderbirds the ball with 11.8 seconds left.
Oluyitan shot faked and canned the jumper.
The first win of the Hoiberg era would have to wait for another day.
The reality of Nebraska’s ceiling and floor for the season set in postgame. There was talk that this — a loss to a Big Sky Conference team ranked in the bottom third of college basketball — would be a building block for the future.
But the clenched jaw of Hoiberg as he hugged his wife outside the locker room, the flailing of Mack at the free throw line after another make postgame, the frustrated face of Green as he left the building in sweats, all told a different story.
That some building blocks are harder to lift than others.