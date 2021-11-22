LINCOLN — Their backboards may be dented, and their jump shooters may be slumping. But the Huskers proved on Sunday that they don’t need the 3-point shot to forge a formidable offense.
Nebraska defeated Southern 82-59 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena despite shooting 4 of 23 (17%) from 3-point range against the Jaguars. The Huskers had never before won a game under Hoiberg while shooting so poorly, and they probably won’t win many more like it.
But thanks to 46 paint points and 23 made free throws, Nebraska cruised through its cold streak.
“You have to find a way to score in other ways,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And we did a much better job tonight than we have all year in that area.”
Leading 41-29 with 16:14 to play, Nebraska put the Jaguars away with a 9-0 run that didn't include any 3-point attempts, let alone makes. Alonzo Verge started it with two free throws, then Bryce McGowens sunk an 8-footer while being fouled. And after a Verge layup, Eduardo Andre backed Southern forward J’Quan Ewing, whom he outweighed by 41 pounds, under the basket and finished with his left hand.
The Huskers would call that a “beast” possession, in which they pass the ball to a big man defended by a smaller defender and let him leverage his size. The Huskers saw plenty of those opportunities against Southern, which deployed the same switching strategy that Nebraska couldn’t solve in its season-opening 75-74 loss to Western Illinois, and NU’s bigs took advantage.
Andre finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. And Derrick Walker scored a career-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
“Tonight we were much better than we were on opening night to take advantage of the switch on the inside,” Hoiberg said. “The first game, I thought we tried to retreat, didn’t get the ball moving side to side, and (Western Illinois) was able to sit there and lock on the ball. We could not take advantage and get points in the paint like we did tonight.”
The Huskers also couldn’t share the ball the way they have the last two games. Nebraska’s isolation-heavy attack produced just six assists against the Leathernecks on opening night. Less than two weeks later, the Huskers tallied 18 on Friday against Idaho State and again on Sunday.
The difference, according to point guard Alonzo Verge, is simple: “Me.”
"(I was) just overthinking,” Verge said of his early-season selfish streak. “Overthinking and making the game harder than what it's really supposed to be."
Now Verge said he’s “slowly but surely” finding his groove. He’s shot 50% or better in two straight games after failing to do so in his first three. And he’s recorded four assists and five rebounds per game during the same stretch.
Nebraska needs that malleability from its point guard and across the roster. Freshman Bryce McGowens, who led the Huskers with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists said Nebraska’s performance sans 3-pointers proves that offense isn’t one-dimensional. He said generating free throws, which he did 10 times Sunday, will be “major” during Big Ten play.
The shots won’t always fall, McGowens said. Nebraska will have bad shooting nights. And when it does, it will help to know that they can score easy points another way.
“(You have to) be able to score at all three levels,” McGowens said. (You have to) be able to get to the free throw line.”