LINCOLN — The Huskers walked through the postgame handshake line with the same sullen stare on their faces. The jumbotron above read the same tired result. And
Nebraska lost 67-58 to Kansas State on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and have now lost five straight games. The Wildcats shot 39% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range, but their shooting woes didn’t hurt them any worse than Indiana’s, N.C. State’s or Western Illinois’ did.
The Huskers have now lost four games in which they held an opponent under 41% shooting. NU’s defense wasn’t perfect Sunday, but it was good enough to win with even average offensive output.
But the Huskers couldn’t provide that. Because as Derrick Walker explained afterward, the Huskers are stuck on struggle with the ball in their hands.
“We just weren’t moving the ball,” he said. “We weren’t making shots. We weren’t tough with the ball.”
With 10:13 to play, Nebraska led 47-45 despite all of Walker’s critiques. The Huskers opened the second half on a 9-0 run built on rim pressure and energetic defense. Sixteen of NU’s first 20 second-half points came in the paint.
Then the Huskers fell back on their favorite familiar yet fruitless habit: jacking 3-pointers. They missed five over the next four minutes — during which Kansas State embarked on a 12-2 run to pull ahead 57-49 — and 18 in a row after starting 5-of-10. But that didn't stop NU from hoisting them.
Some were open. Others — like Bryce McGowens’ step-back airball that ended Nebraska’s 9-0 run and led to a Kansas State 3 — were forced. Even Hoiberg, the coach who grants every shooter a bright green light, was frustrated by some of the Huskers’ misses.
“We press,” Hoiberg said. “When we got good looks early, I thought they were really good shots. I thought we had some good ones throughout the flow of the game the rest of the way. But the step-back ones — we talked about (it) — they’ve got to stop.”
Nebraska’s spotty shot selection clouded what began as a promising evening for Hoiberg’s new-look offense. The Huskers jumped out to a 25-15 lead after Bryce McGowens and C.J. Wilcher splashed 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with just under nine minutes left in the first half.
Hoiberg said the first 12 minutes NU played against the Wildcats was the best it’s looked all year. The Huskers read K-State’s defense well, caused havoc against the Wildcats’ guards and made shots.
“Then unfortunately, we just lost a rhythm,” Hoiberg said. “And they made the plays at the end.”
Then the offense failed to score for over eight minutes, the longest drought of a season filled with them. Hoiberg anticipated that the Huskers might experience growing pains Sunday, their first day implementing a more deliberate offense. And he's comforted by the fact that, after hosting Kennesaw State on Wednesday, NU has another week off during the holidays to master their new system.
But Walker said the Huskers are already comfortable running their new offense.
“It’s basketball,” he said. “You live on adjustments; you live on adversity. Learning a new offense. It's not that hard to remember.”
They looked good running it early, too. After Keisei Tominaga, whom Hoiberg estimated has made 14 of his last 18 3-pointers in practice, made his first two on Sunday, Hoiberg thought that he would be “off and running.”
But he wasn’t. Tominaga missed a couple that hit “every part of the rim” (a popular phrase around PBA these days), and he couldn’t regain his rhythm. Besides Alonzo Verge, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, the rest of the Huskers couldn’t either. And after a fourth straight game shooting 31% or worse from 3-point range (fourth in five games shooting worse than 30%) it’s fair to ask where the Huskers’ confidence lies.
“It's hard to find it,” Walker said. “But it's there. We still shoot the ball, so the confidence to shoot the ball is there. We’ve just got to make it.”