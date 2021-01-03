Huskers keep it close but can't overcome Michigan State

LINCOLN — Arena staff frequently brought out mops and towels to wipe up the sweat. Tom Izzo’s curses bounced around an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena. And every so often, the few on hand for Nebraska basketball’s 84-77 loss to Michigan State would hear a Spartan player yell “slap the floor!”
In unison, MSU players would do so. It didn’t often work, as NU had a habit of scoring on MSU’s slap-the-floor possessions. But even as a couple of Huskers — Trey McGowens and Teddy Allen — bulled headlong into Saturday night’s game between two teams hungry for a Big Ten win, they faced a program accustomed to tense, fast-paced emotional scrums.
In twice cutting a 17-point second-half deficit to two possessions — mostly off Allen’s shot-making — the Huskers showed that they could handle MSU’s heat.
Michigan State still stayed in charge of the kitchen.
“We really battled them and fought all the way through it,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. He and McGowens rejected moral victories but also saw the growth in Nebraska’s performance compared with a 36-point loss at Ohio State.
MSU wrested some control of the game when Allen — who finished with a team-high 23 points — went to the first-half bench after a flagrant foul for putting his elbow into a Spartan’s chest on a drive. Then the Spartans extended a 40-33 halftime lead with a quick, devastating 12-2 run that took all of five MSU possessions to start the second half. Allen was pulled for a brief minute during that run, as Hoiberg didn’t sense that Allen, the team’s leading scorer, had “urgency” in that moment.
Hoiberg said NU coaches are “pulling our hair out” trying fix the recurring problem of suffering a bad second-half run.
“We’ve got to find a way to cut out that little stretch that’s killing us every night,” Hoiberg said, banging the table for emphasis on Zoom. “For the last couple, it’s been that first stretch in the second half. Really, tonight, it was the end of the first, beginning of the second. You cut that out, we win the game.”
With Nebraska trailing by 17, Allen went to work. In one stretch, he scored nine of NU’s 11 points, dragging Nebraska to within 64-58 with 9:52 left. When MSU pushed the lead back to 11 points on a series of jumpers from Rocket Watts and Joshua Langford, Nebraska answered again, squeezing the margin to 76-70. MSU answered with the equivalent of a broken, bumbling play that resulted in a layup for burly forward Thomas Kithier. Two possessions later, a putback by Langford sealed the win.
Hoiberg lamented those two plays. Michigan State had eight offensive rebounds in the second half.
“Two critical ones at the end,” Hoiberg said. “We turned our head, and allowed Langford to get the putback.”
Nebraska dropped to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, but it was also NU’s best performance in league play. The Huskers beat Michigan State (7-3, 1-3) on the boards 31-29 and made 9 3-pointers. They didn’t wilt after multiple Spartan runs. McGowens, who scored 15 points in the first half, finished with a season-high 20 points, which included an emphatic, one-handed dunk that was part of a 3-point play in the second half. He repeatedly barreled into the lane against MSU’s defense, drawing fouls and creating kick-out opportunities to teammates.
“I’ve got to be more aggressive,” McGowens said. “If we’re going to strive and be successful, I’ve got to be more aggressive.”
Said Hoiberg: “That’s how he got himself going, that’s how he got the team going, with his aggressive attack.”
MSU — led by 27 points from Aaron Henry — was just a little better. The Spartans shot 52% from the floor, with Henry hitting 10 of 16, and they had 14 second-chance points, as well — none bigger than the four they scored in the final minutes.
A blistering pace — and Nebraska’s relative lack of depth — fatigued the Huskers as the first half wore on. On one possession, as Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson played a two-man game on one side that led to a strange turnover, McGowens, exhausted, stood in the opposite corner, motionless as coaches implored him to move. He tugged on his jersey for a brief break.
Even when he returned, he was a half-step slower than he was earlier in the half. MSU turned a 23-21 deficit into a 29-23 lead that prompted a timeout from Hoiberg.
McGowens answered with five straight points off a 3-pointer and two free throws.
Cue Henry, MSU’s top offensive weapon, scoring eight of the Spartans’ last 11 points of the half. NU tried multiple defenders on the 6-foot-6 forward to little avail. Michigan State left the court at halftime ahead 40-33 with Izzo carping as he walked into the visitor’s tunnel.
MSU’s bench throughout the game was chirpy and excited like their coach. Hoiberg — whose son is a reserve for the Spartans — said Michigan State would muscle up the Huskers and play hard in search of its first league win.
Nebraska matched that energy, Hoiberg said. Allen and McGowens made shots. There were key contributions from Lat Mayen and Kobe Webster, too.
But NU fell short. Needing 40 minutes, it played well for 30. The five minutes on each side of halftime sealed the team’s 23rd straight loss against a power conference team.
“We’ve got to find a way to play a complete 40 minutes, but I thought we took a step forward tonight,” Hoiberg said.
McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh after being a two-year starter there, is growing tired of steps. He wants a leap like his dunk.
“We’ve had too many moral victories,” he said. “I think it’s time. We’ve just got to turn the page. We’ve had too many moral victories.”