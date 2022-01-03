LINCOLN — The Husker fans refused to sit in their seats. Nebraska’s bench prepared to spill onto the floor in jubilation.
But by the time the fans had exited and both teams returned to the locker room, Pinnacle Bank Arena workers wiped water from Ohio State’s celebration off the floor.
Nebraska lost to Ohio State 87-79 in overtime Sunday despite leading by five points with 37 seconds to play in regulation. Lat Mayen missed two free throws with 22 seconds left, and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell made both after outworking Nebraska for an offensive rebound 13 seconds later. And just as Derrick Walker appeared to have a bead on a tip-in of Kobe Webster’s missed floater, Eugene Brown III knocked it away as the buzzer sounded.
The Huskers came that close to their first win over a ranked opponent since 2019.
“We're not about moral victories,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “(The loss is) still extremely disappointing, very disappointed locker room. But that shows what we're capable of if we play that type of physicality.”
The Buckeyes outscored the Huskers 15-7 in overtime behind hot shooting from Jamari Wheeler and Meechie Johnson. The backcourt pair combined to make three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of overtime, and “I think that kind of drained us,” said C.J. Wilcher, who finished with 13 points. “We can't really focus on that. We’ve gotta focus on ourselves and still compete at that same level.”
Nebraska’s “level” fluctuated throughout the game, but the Huskers never let it bottom out in regulation. After tying the game with 15:19 to play, the Huskers fell back on bad habits and fell behind 59-51 over the next five minutes.
Verge gambled for a steal against Brown, which left Jimmy Sotos wide open for a corner 3. Then Bryce McGowens missed a pullup 3-pointer over OSU big man Zed Key, which led to a layup at the other end.
And one possession later, Verge forced a contested floater and jogged behind the play, and the Buckeyes hit another layup for a five-point lead. Verge was subbed out with 12:19 to play and did not reenter the game.
But unlike past downturns, NU wouldn’t let this one snowball into a bad evening. Nebraska scored eight straight points over the next 1:17 to tie the game again. Kesei Tominaga and Kobe Webster canned 3-pointers, and Bryce McGowens found Eduardo Andre for the game-tying layup with 8:32 to play.
Hoiberg praised Verge for leading NU’s bench cheering section.
“Alonzo was great on the bench with positivity,” Hoiberg said. “That's what you need on a team that's got different guys on different nights that could be the guy.”
McGowens led Nebraska with 18 points. Wilcher had 13 points, and Derrick Walker added 15 points, 10 rebounds and tied a career high with 10 steals. Ohio State's Malaki Branham, the 32nd-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, scored 21 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers in the first half after entering Sunday’s game with five makes in 10 games. He finished with a career-high 35 points, and his teammates showered him with water bottles as the Big Ten Network interviewed him afterward.
Minutes earlier, the Husker crowd was ready to blow — “I haven't experienced that type of environment yet in college,” Wilcher said — and the Huskers might have had their own postgame shower planned.
But with 37 seconds to play, their plans faltered. So instead of a celebration and a statement, the most they could take from the game was a hard lesson.
“We got to get past this one,” Hoiberg said. “Learn from mistakes that were made and build off the positives. (This was) a completely different group out there than what we saw a couple weeks ago, and we're gonna keep building, keep grinding and hopefully keep getting better.”