Michigan’s big man came back to the court and toppled all the strong work Nebraska basketball had done to win a Big Ten game. Above all else, that was the thing. A 7-foot-1 center like Hunter Dickinson does something to an opponent whose top post player openly wishes he was a little bit taller.
In the Wolverines’ 85-79 bruising victory over the Huskers, Dickinson (26 points, eight rebounds) shook off first half foul trouble to quickly help his team reverse a halftime deficit with a 20-3 run. The game didn’t end there – not at all, in fact, for NU erased that run with one of its own – but the journey to NU’s 11th straight loss in Big Ten play this season started with that surge.
Husker coach Fred Hoiberg thought so, and said it in his postgame radio show afterward, lamenting how quickly a 44-37 halftime lead went up in smoke.
“We lost that game in the beginning of the second half,” Hoiberg said. “We just did not have that same passion and energy that I thought we had in entire first 20 minutes.”
So Hoiberg went to his bench in search of them. He found it in a fascinating mishmash featuring Bryce McGowens – who scored 24 points, his fourth straight game of more than 20 points – Derrick Walker, Keisei Tominaga, Kobe Webster and CJ Wilcher. For the last 12½ minutes of the game, that was the quintet who dragged Nebraska off the canvas to throw a few punches of its own.
They turned a 58-50 deficit into a 73-66 lead after Tominaga splashed a 3. When Tominaga incurred an ill-timed technical foul second later that shrunk NU’s lead from seven to three, they hung in enough to have the Huskers tied at 79 with 1:20 left.
And then, those final 80 seconds, they hit the wall. Dickinson flipped a quick pass to UM guard Devante Jones for a layup. Webster lost the ball on NU’s ensuing possession. Then, when Michigan missed a 3, tired, undersized Nebraska (6-16 overall and 0-11 in the Big Ten) failed to get the defensive rebound. The Wolverines (11-8, 5-4) grabbed it, forced NU to foul, and the free-throw shooters took over.
McGowens never left the floor in the second half. The other four played at least 13 minutes each. Tominaga played 13, almost as many as he played in the Wisconsin and Rutgers games combined.
“The guys that I rolled with down the stretch, they got a little tired out there, digging ourselves out of that hole,” Hoiberg said. “But it’s who I rolled with. It was who I thought was going to give us the best chance to win.”
For a remarkable 23-9 run over six scant minutes, this was true. NU made eight of nine shots at one point. Tominaga his back-to-back circus layups and then, with 6:08 left, a 3-pointer that gave NU a 73-66 with 6:08 left.
On the ensuing Michigan possession, Tominaga was whistled for a foul against Dickinson. Tominaga’s block looked clean on a Big Ten Network replay, but his incredulous reaction to the whistle drew a technical foul. That seven-point lead shrunk to three in four free throws and momentum swung hard to the Wolverines.
“We had the unfortunate technical call, which I thought they had a similar situation in the first half, running down the court, but it wasn’t called,” Hoiberg said. “Tough situation.”
Nebraska controlled the pace – and game - in the first half, as a relatively small group of UM fans in the Crisler Center watched Dickinson get two quick fouls – Michigan even asked for an official review to confirm the second – and hit the bench.
As Dickinson sat for the final 15 minutes of the half, the Huskers, relying on Derrick Walker and backup post Eduardo Andre, controlled the paint, tying the Wolverines on the boards at 15. Despite getting bopped in the nose by UM freshman center Moussa Diabate, Andre drew three fouls, but he had four points and four rebounds when Walker left the game with two fouls.
McGowens scored 14 first-half points, with just one of them coming at the free throw line. He hit a step-back 3, a runner off the right side and several mid-range jumpers, including one where he squeezed himself between the backboard and an aggressive Michigan defender. Alonzo Verge, back from a one-game absence for a death in his family, had eight points and three steals in that half. NU shot 54.8%, committed just five turnovers and scored 18 points in the paint.
Two separate 7-0 runs gave the Huskers ten-point leads in the first half; at halftime, Nebraska led by seven – a stark difference to the 19-point deficit it had against the Wolverines back in December.
“I really thought we shared it well,” Hoiberg said of the first half. “We really had great movement…I really thought we had about three bad possessions in that first half, other than that I thought we got the ball in the right guy’s hands, had great movement, executed.”
Dickinson wasn’t the court for much of that lovely first half. In the second half, he was. It mattered, and Nebraska’s quirky end-of-game lineup couldn’t overcome it.
“Our guys fought their hearts out for the fourth straight game,” Hoiberg said. “They’re continuing to battle, give us a chance, we’re going to get one of these soon.”