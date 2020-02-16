LINCOLN — If history does indeed repeat itself, it has trapped Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska in its cruel clutches and won’t let go.
Hoiberg’s team trailed Wisconsin 39-38 at halftime Saturday, the exact score at the break of the Jan. 21 matchup between these teams in Madison. And just like that night, when Nebraska allowed a 20-3 scoring run to open the second half, the Huskers biffed it again, allowing a 20-7 run this time en route to an 81-64 loss.
“I don’t know what it is,” guard Haanif Cheatham said. “It’s been our problem all season.”
Instead of a school-record 18 3-pointers by Wisconsin like three weeks ago, it was Brad Davison tying the school record with eight 3-pointers, the villain of the Big Ten putting up 30 points in the face of boos and hostility. Nebraska shot 38% from the floor and below 33% from 3-point range for the third straight game.
But the loss wasn’t just déjà vu for Hoiberg. It’s also Nebraska’s 10th loss in a row, a black mark he now shares with one other coach in program history — his grandfather, Jerry Bush. Hoiberg leaned on family ties when he decided to move to Lincoln and coach the only power conference program without an NCAA tournament win. And now, he not only shares the same title as his late grandpa, but history, too.
The 10-game skid happened in 1963, Bush’s final year as coach before resigning.
Ten U.S. presidents, seven Nebraska basketball coaches and 57 years later, the streak has struck the family again.
“I know, again, the broken record sounding the same every game, but the consistency of our team, you gotta play 40 minutes,” Hoiberg said.
Through 20, it looked like Nebraska could notch its second win of 2020, even with half the team dealing with various ailments.
Cam Mack was up all night vomiting, Hoiberg said, and went to the hospital a few hours before the 1:30 p.m. tip for IV fluids. He played 36 minutes, with nine rebounds, eight points and eight assists.
Dachon Burke also played despite recovering from flu-like symptoms that caused him to miss Nebraska’s 72-70 loss at No. 9 Maryland. Both were brilliant early, leading to a 24-17 lead 12 minutes into the game after step-back 3-pointers from both guards.
Haanif Cheatham played on a sore calf, scoring a team-high 17. Matej Kavas was taken out midway through the game with a hand injury.
But Davison canned two jumpers — one in front of the Husker bench, another from 25 feet — in the final minute of the first half to give the Badgers a one-point lead into halftime. That spilled into a cardinal-hot second half, when Wisconsin made 9 of 13 3-pointers, five of those from Davison. The junior guard entered Saturday with two made shots in his past two games.
“It was good to see him get in a rhythm today,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “He was feeling it.”
The second half opened like so many have for Nebraska this season. A 21-2 Badger run forced two frustrated timeouts by Hoiberg in the first eight minutes, the first at 51-45, when things were still salvageable.
“He was just telling us not to panic,” Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson said.
But they did anyway, and Hoiberg had to call another down 59-45 after a D’Mitrik Trice corner 3-pointer and an unguarded layup by Micah Potter. As the deficit went from one to 17, Nebraska missed 10 of 11 shots inside the paint.
“In the second half, the urgency wasn’t there,” Hoiberg said. “The concentration level has to continue to get stronger. It has to be more urgent when things aren’t going well, when you’re going through those tough stretches.”
Saturday was the 10th straight game that Nebraska fell behind by 14 points or more and the 10th straight time it was unable to climb out. It also matches the worst stretch of Hoiberg’s college coaching career. Iowa State lost 10 straight his first year in 2011.
“We just gotta keep grinding, man,” Hoiberg said.
After the game, the Pinnacle Bank Arena video screens showed highlights of previous Nebraska seasons while Hoiberg spoke to former players during Legends Weekend. Huskers dating from the 2000s to 1950s mingled and chatted at the suite level — applause after Hoiberg’s speech echoing into the empty arena.
The highlight package ran about four minutes long and showed different uniforms, different gyms and different eras. The black and white still shots and Devaney Center dunks overlapped seamlessly, repeating the same highlights of a program stuck on a treadmill of progress, trapped in a cycle of disappointment it cannot seem to break.