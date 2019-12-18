LINCOLN — Former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Teddy Allen committed to the Huskers on Tuesday.
Allen is a sophomore at Western Nebraska Community College, where he leads the country with 32 points per game. He’s shooting 54% from the floor and 42% from 3-point range. Allen scored 38 points in his debut on Nov. 1 and 43 with seven 3-pointers against Western Wyoming Community College two weeks later.
Allen declined to talk further about his commitment for now. His coach, Cory Fehringer, said Allen’s ability to play basketball at the Division I level is “second to none.”
“I’d say Teddy imposes his will on the opponent physically, through attacking, through rebounding, through defense,” Fehringer said. “I would say his confidence level and his love for the game and his enthusiasm for the game puts a lot of pressure on the people across from him.”
Allen ended up at Western Nebraska after short stints at two other Division I schools. After averaging 31.6 points per game at Boys Town in 2016-17, Allen spent his freshman year at West Virginia with coach Bob Huggins. He appeared in 35 games and scored 7.0 points per contest with 2.7 rebounds.
After that season, Allen transferred to Wichita State to play for Gregg Marshall. The NCAA ruled against immediate eligibility, so Allen sat out for the 2018-19 season.
On June 13, he was arrested after an early-morning disturbance at a woman’s home. He was charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors, after a woman accused him of destroying her phone and stealing her keys. Marshall dismissed Allen from the team less than a week later.
Fehringer has been in contact with Allen since Allen was in high school, so he recruited him to Scottsbluff, where current Husker Jervay Green played for two seasons.
“We feel strongly about our ability to positively praise Teddy for the things he’s done at Western Nebraska Community College and not to be overly focused on his past decisions,” Fehringer said. “I think Teddy is doing a great job of investing himself in his current shoes and not the shoes he wore at the last programs.”
Fehringer said he’s seen Allen commit himself to making better choices in order to get where he’d like to go in life.
“We’re proud of Teddy for the continued strides he makes,” he said.
Fehringer said other Division I schools were interested in Allen, but none more than Nebraska.
The next stop for Allen will be Lincoln, where he’ll fill one of Nebraska’s three scholarship slots for the 2020 recruiting class and have two years of eligibility remaining. Donovan Williams, a senior at Lincoln North Star, is the other commit in that class.
There’s one more open scholarship spot on next season’s roster after Samari Curtis’ transfer this season.
Should the current roster stay intact, Allen would join a deep backcourt with Dachon Burke, Cam Mack, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Green. Allen also adds to a 2020-21 roster filled with eligible transfer talent, including Western Kentucky transfer Dalano Banton, Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker and Nevada transfer Shamiel Stevenson.
“Defensively, he can guard multiple positions, and offensively, it’s a matchup nightmare,” Fehringer said. “He’s on cloud nine right now.”