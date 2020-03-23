Burke transfers from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Junior guard Dachon Burke, who was suspended at the end of the season and didn’t play in the Big Ten tournament, is moving on from Nebraska, according to a source.
His name reportedly showed up in the transfer portal on Saturday morning.
Burke transferred to Nebraska from Robert Morris in 2018 to play for Tim Miles. He sat one season, then played his junior year under new coach Fred Hoiberg. Burke appeared in 29 games, started 27 and scored 12.2 points per game.
Both Burke and Cam Mack traveled to Minnesota for the regular-season finale but were suspended and sent home the day before the game. In a statement posted to Twitter around 2 a.m. on March 10, Burke said he and Mack were late for curfew. In that same statement, Burke thanked Athletic Director Bill Moos, the coaching staff and others for his time at Nebraska and said he was staying behind in Lincoln instead of playing in the Big Ten tournament to focus on graduating.
Hoiberg said after that statement that Burke was still part of the team, and they’d discuss his future after the season. Burke is now moving on and is eligible to be a graduate transfer should he graduate in May or this summer.
Though Burke’s season ended with a suspension, he often carried Nebraska offensively. He scored a season-high 25 points in an overtime loss at Indiana. He made a 3-pointer near the end of regulation to force overtime. Burke scored 15 or more points eight times and shot 40% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range on the season.
Burke is the second player to transfer out of Nebraska following the Huskers’ 7-25 season, which ended on a 17-game losing streak. Jervay Green’s name was entered into the transfer portal this week as well.
With those two gone, Nebraska now has one open scholarship for the 2020 recruiting class. Mack has declared for the NBA draft, and it is unlikely he’ll return, which would open up yet another scholarship spot.
Nebraska’s been active on the recruiting trail this spring. The Huskers have already landed graduate transfer Kobe Webster and Wisconsin guard Kobe King. They've also been in contact with at least seven other prominent transfers.