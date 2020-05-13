It’s setting up to be a quiet summer on the basketball recruiting circuit.
The NCAA on Tuesday canceled its four College Basketball Academy events set for July 20-26 as the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association recommended an NCAA recruiting dead period that extends through July 31.
A dead period means college coaches can’t evaluate prospects in person at the kinds of summer basketball events that dot the landscape, especially in July, when basketball evaluation heats up. The Academy events, run by the NCAA, created a clearinghouse of invited players who got to compete on more of a level playing field outside the auspices of shoe companies that often run summer events.
The Academy had helped a player like Millard North’s Max Murrell, who eventually signed with Stanford, get more attention from standout programs. The Midwest Academy was set for Wichita State University.
“The NCAA’s collaboration with organizations like the NABC and other important stakeholders in the game was successful not only in developing the players who participated but also providing them with life skills,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president for basketball. “While the academies have only been in place for a year, there’s still going to be a void from not being able to conduct them this summer. However, our commitment to the academies is firm, and we look forward to staging them again in 2021.”
The summer basketball recruiting circuit, as a whole, is a primary tool for coaches. The same is true for club volleyball, softball and travel baseball.
NABC President Jamie Dixon, coach at TCU, said the board didn’t take its recommendation lightly.
“However, our highest priority must remain the well-being of prospects, their families, our current teams, and our fellow coaches,” Dixon said. “We must also be respectful of the financial burdens that many of our institutions and prospects’ families are currently facing.”